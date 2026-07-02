Editor's Review Four African nations have seen their 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup dreams come to an end after suffering defeats in the Round of 32.

Four African nations have seen their 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup dreams come to an end after suffering defeats in the Round of 32.

South Africa, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, and Senegal were all eliminated in dramatic fashion as the knockout stage produced several tense encounters.

South Africa became the first African side to exit the Round of 32 after a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Canada on June 28.

The match appeared destined for extra time before Stephen Eustáquio struck in stoppage time, scoring the decisive goal in the 92nd minute.

Although South Africa bowed out, they left the tournament with pride after making history by reaching the knockout rounds.

Canada, meanwhile, advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time in their history.

Ivory Coast's campaign also ended on June 30 after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Norway.

Andreas Nusa gave Norway the lead before the Ivorians fought back to level the contest.

However, Erling Haaland netted the winner in the 86th minute, sending Norway into the Round of 16 and securing the country's first-ever victory in a World Cup knockout match.

Despite the defeat, Ivory Coast remained competitive throughout the encounter in what was their fourth FIFA World Cup appearance.

File image of the DR Congo changing room

On July 1, DR Congo came close to causing one of the tournament's biggest upsets against England.

Brian Cipenga fired the Congolese side ahead in the seventh minute, putting England under pressure for much of the contest.

However, Harry Kane scored twice in the final stages of the match, finding the net in the 75th and 86th minutes from assists by Anthony Gordon to complete England's 2-1 comeback victory.

England progressed to the Round of 16, where they will face Mexico.

Senegal's elimination was perhaps the most dramatic of the four.

The West Africans raced into a 2-0 lead against Belgium through goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr and looked set for victory.

Belgium responded through Romelu Lukaku before Youri Tielemans equalised in the 89th minute to force extra time.

Deep into added time of the extra period, Tielemans converted a VAR-reviewed penalty to complete Belgium's remarkable 3-2 comeback victory and send the Red Devils into the Round of 16.

Despite the four exits, Africa still has five teams with hopes of progressing further in the tournament.

Algeria will face Switzerland on Friday, July 3, while Egypt takes on Australia later the same day.

On Saturday, July 4, Cape Verde will meet Argentina, while Ghana faces Colombia.

Meanwhile, Morocco has already secured a place in the Round of 16 after defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout on June 30.