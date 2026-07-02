Editor's Review Professor Makau Mutua has called for a ban on tuk-tuks on major roads and highways across the country.

Professor Makau Mutua has called for a ban on tuk-tuks on major roads and highways across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, July 2, Professor Mutua claimed that tuk-tuks are not roadworthy.

The law scholar argued that tuk-tuks obstruct the smooth flow of traffic and degrade the appearance of cities.

“Why do we have tuk-tuks on major roads and highways, even in Nairobi? We shouldn’t. These pathetic contraptions aren’t roadworthy.

“They obstruct traffic, are completely unsightly, and degrade our capital city. Please remove them from our major roads in cities and towns,” said Mutua.

File image of Makau Mutua.

His remarks come months after he called for a total ban on boda bodas from the streets of all major cities and towns across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, July 17, 2025, Mutua stated that motorcycles should have no place in modern urban settings due to the chaos they bring.

"I'm convinced that all boda boda should be banned from the streets of all Kenya’s major cities and towns.

"No modern city should tolerate such chaos, illegality, terrible aesthetics, and indiscipline on its roads. Absolutely unacceptable," he said.

Mutua’s remarks ignited a heated debate with Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK) demanding an apology.

BAK described Mutua’s remarks on banning boda bodas as reckless and inconsiderate, adding that they contradict the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

"We strongly condemn the recent statement by Prof. Makau Mutua on his social media platforms calling for the banning of all boda bodas from Kenya’s cities and towns.

"Such remarks are not only reckless but deeply inconsiderate coming from a leader associated with a government that champions the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) — a model that places the common mwananchi at the center of economic growth,” the statement read.

However, Mutua fired back at the association, saying he has no apologies to make to the boda boda sector.

The professor argued that the sector has become lawless and poses danger to the lives of Kenyans.

“I have no apologies to make, or statement to withdraw. You have become a lawless industry; your riders endanger lives going in the opposite direction; carrying even up to four passengers at high speeds, including children; moving without helmets for you and your passengers; causing accidents everywhere and fleeing the scene or attacking those you collide with; and breaking every known traffic rule,” said Mutua.