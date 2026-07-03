Editor's Review The National Youth Council (NYC) elections have been postponed until further notice.

The National Youth Council (NYC) elections have been postponed until further notice.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the National Steering Committee of the council said the elections, which were scheduled to take place from July 5, 2026 to July 26, 2026, will not take place.

The committee explained that the decision was reached following consultations with the relevant authorities overseeing the elections.

According to the committee, the postponement of the elections is aimed at ensuring the polls are conducted in a transparent, credible and legally compliant manner.

“The National Steering Committee (NSC) on the National Youth Council Elections wishes to inform all delegates, candidates, stakeholders, development partners, and the public that the National Youth Council Elections, initially scheduled to take place from 5th–26th July, 2026 pursuant to Gazette Notice No. 5586 of 17th April, 2026, have been postponed until further notice,” read part of the statement.

File image of Youth Affairs PS Fikirini Jacobs.

The committee noted that the postponement will allow for compliance with the outstanding statutory prerequisites, including a robust, nationwide voter education initiative to ensure informed and inclusive youth participation and seamless facilitation of voter and candidate registration processes.

The postponement will further facilitate the comprehensive appointment and training of election officials and the acquisition and deployment of an election management system.

“While we regret the inconvenience and uncertainty this development may cause, we are confident that this measured approach is essential to reinforcing public trust and delivering an election that is beyond reproach,” the statement added.

The committee noted that revised election timelines will be communicated in due course through the Kenya Gazette as well as official channels of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, and the National Youth Council.

“The Committee extends its sincere apologies for any disruption caused and expresses its profound gratitude to all stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and steadfast support during this preparatory phase,” the statement concluded.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya had on April 17 announced that the NYC elections would take place beginning July 5, 2026.

The elections were to be conducted in phases starting with ward-level and constituency-level elections and culminate in the National Youth Congress election.

Kenyans aged between 18 and 35 years old are eligible to run for the positions, are required to be Kenyan citizens, and be nominated by at least 50 people from their ward.

The youth council elections were last held back in 2012.