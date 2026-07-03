Editor's Review The Social Health Authority (SHA) has cautioned Kenyans against fraudsters posing as its officials and offering to facilitate access to various services.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has cautioned Kenyans against fraudsters posing as its officials and offering to facilitate access to various services.

In a public notice on Friday, July 3, SHA said it had received reports of individuals falsely presenting themselves as its officers and claiming they could expedite claims processing, payments, accreditation, registration, and other SHA services.

The authority clarified that it does not solicit money or any form of payment from Kenyans to expedite any of its services.

“SHA does not solicit money, gifts, commissions, or any form of payment to expedite services, approvals, claims, or payments.

“Any person demanding such facilitation is a fraudster. All SHA services are offered through official channels, including SHA branch offices and Huduma Centres located across all counties in Kenya,” the notice read in part.

File image of Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO Mercy Mwangangi.

The authority urged healthcare providers, beneficiaries and members of the public to remain vigilant and avoid dealing with individuals promising expedited services on behalf of SHA.

“We urge healthcare providers, beneficiaries, and members of the public to remain vigilant and avoid engaging individuals claiming to offer preferential treatment or expedited services on behalf of SHA,” the authority stated.

Further, SHA called on Kenyans to report any cases of fraud or impersonation through its official reporting channels.

“Report any suspected fraud or impersonation through: Email: [email protected]. Toll-Free Line: 147. You may also report the matter to the police for investigation and action,” the statement added.

This comes days after SHA announced that the use of the new Health Management Information System (HMIS) will become mandatory as part of the upcoming contracting cycle.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 3, the authority warned that facilities that fail to meet the HMIS requirements will not be eligible for contracting, contract renewal, or continued participation in SHA-funded schemes during the FY 2026/28 contracting cycle.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) notifies all contracted and prospective healthcare providers that the use of an accredited Health Management Information System (HMIS) will be a strict requirement during the FY 2026/28 contracting cycle," the notice read.

SHA explained that healthcare providers must ensure they have the necessary systems in place to avoid disruptions in service delivery and claims management.