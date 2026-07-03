Editor's Review CS Chirchir briefed Kindiki on the scope of work and expected milestones on the JKIA modernisation project.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Friday, July 3, confirmed that the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) modernisation project has begun.

Kindiki further revealed that the project would cost an estimated Ksh155 billion after holding a meeting with Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir at his Harambee House Office.

"Modernisation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has commenced this week, at 155 billion shillings," the statement read in part.

CS Chirchir briefed Kindiki on the scope of work and expected milestones on the JKIA modernisation project. He also updated him on ongoing road projects across the 47 Counties.





Kindiki also confirmed the resumption of several road projects which had been stalled due to pending bills owed to contractors.

"Over the last year, 270 billion shillings have been paid to road contractors who are currently working in some 8,000 kilometres of bitumen roads across the 47 Counties," the DP stated.

The country's second-in-command also met with Water CS Eric Mugaa and his team. He confirmed that several mega and mid-sized dams would be built across the country using funds from the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

"NIF will be used to build 50 mega dams and 200 mid-sized dams, some of which have been in the plans for more than 30 years but could not be constructed due to funding constraints.

"Cumulatively, the NIF is set to help us put 2.5 million acres of additional land under irrigation, improving agricultural productivity and permanently solving our perennial food security challenges," he wrote.

The announcement came days after Kenya and the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) signed a Ksh 154.2 billion deal to upgrade JKIA.

CS Chirchir said the contract was signed by Aviation and Aerospace Development Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika and CRBC General Manager Yu Xiaodong.

He highlighted that the upgrading is aimed at expanding JKIA’s capacity, enhancing safety, and improving passenger and cargo services.