Editor's Review Artan's World Cup dream was cut short after he was denied entry into the United States despite being named among the 52 match officials selected by FIFA for the 2026 tournament.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Friday led a delegation of senior government officials and football leaders in receiving Somali referee Omar Artan in Nairobi, after he was denied entry into the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Artan, the first Somali referee selected to officiate at a FIFA World Cup, was hosted at BBS Mall in Eastleigh alongside Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya Jabril Abdulle, MPs, Farah Maalim (Dadaab), Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji) and BBS Mall Chairman Abdiweli Maalim, among other leaders.

Health CS Aden Duale and other leaders hosting Somali referee Omar Artan at BBS Mall, Nairobi.

In a statement after the meeting, Duale described the reception as "a display of regional solidarity and support" for Artan, whose historic World Cup opportunity was cut short after he was unable to travel to one of the tournament's host nations.

"The event served as both a celebration of his achievements and a statement of cross-border support in the face of disappointment," Duale said.

The CS said Artan's journey should serve as an inspiration to young people across East Africa, urging them not to abandon their dreams because of temporary setbacks.

Health CS Aden Duale and other leaders hosting Somali referee Omar Artan at BBS Mall, Nairobi.

"I emphasised resilience and perseverance, encouraging young people across East Africa not to be discouraged by obstacles in their pursuit of dreams. It is important to continue striving for excellence despite unexpected challenges," he stated.

Duale also highlighted the government's continued investment in sports infrastructure, noting that President William Ruto's administration had allocated KSh26.4 billion to complete 39 stadiums across the country, including the 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium, as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Health CS Aden Duale and other leaders hosting Somali referee Omar Artan at BBS Mall, Nairobi.

Governor Abdullahi said although Artan had missed the opportunity to officiate at the World Cup, he believed greater opportunities lay ahead for the decorated referee.

The governor further revealed that Wajir County was engaging the FKF on the possibility of hosting this year's Chapadimba Tournament at the county's new international stadium and, subject to the federation's appointment, hoped Artan would officiate the final.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed also hailed the reception, describing it as "an inspiring evening" and thanked everyone who contributed to making the event memorable.

Somali referee Omar Artan with Maasai warriors at BBS Mall, Nairobi.

Artan's World Cup dream was cut short after he was denied entry into the United States despite being named among the 52 match officials selected by FIFA for the 2026 tournament.

However, he has since been appointed to officiate the UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, on August 12.