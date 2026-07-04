Editor's Review Sifuna deemed the Kinda Mwananchi tour a success despite the attack.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna maintained that the Linda Mwananchi Tour in Kisii was successful despite the attack in Keumbu.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 3, Sifuna intimated that the Linda Mwananchi convoy was pelted with stones by residents in Keumbu.

Luckily, none of the leaders was injured during the attack, but several vehicles were damaged. He stated that despite that, he had a good day.

"We met the women at Mosocho, and when we were done, we headed to Kisii Town. He was pelted with stones at Keumbu, but we wound up the tour in Keroka. I don't know how else you would define a good day," Sifuna wrote.

On his part, Governor James Orengo condemned the attack and accused the police of escorting the goons who staged the attack. He thanked the people for standing with Linda Mwananchi.

A photo of one of the vehicles which was damaged after the Linda Mwananchi convoy was pelted with stones at Keumbu.



Moments before the attack, Governor Orengo had warned his Kisii counterpart, Simba Arati, against instituting chaos in the county. He told Arati that he and Embakasi MP Babu Owino would face him head-on.

"Nataka kuambia Arati, mimi ndio headquarter ya fujo. Mimi ndio nilimfuna Arati tukiwa na Babu lakini kwa sasa akijaribu kuleta fujo hapa Kisii, tutaonana mundu khu mundu," Orengo declared.

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi, who was conspicuously absent from the rally, also condemned the attack. He argued that modern Kenya has no space for political intolerance.

The Linda Mwananchi held a tour in Kisii and Nyamira Counties. For the first time, former Chief Justice David Maraga joined the team for the rally.

Maraga reiterated that he was willing to join hands with other like-minded leaders to remove President William Ruto from office through the ballot.

The Chief Justice emeritus warned Kenyans that re-electing Ruto would be a tragedy and that by the time he finishes his second term, Kenyans would no longer have a country.

Other leaders who joined the tour are former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo and Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata.







