Editor's Review The six victims died on the spot, while the driver of the trailer that lost control survived.

Six people were killed after a 14-seater matatu collided head-on with a trailer at the Nyanja black spot along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway on Friday, July 4.

Kuresoi North Sub-County Police Commander John Kimutai confirmed that the six included five passengers aboard the matatu and its driver.

Kimutai stated that the driver of the trailer heading to Nakuru lost control, veered into the oncoming lane and rammed into the matatu. The accident happened at about 8.30 pm.

"The Nissan matatu was headed for Eldoret on its rightful lane before the trailer going in the opposite direction lost control and hit it. The driver and five passengers died on the spot," the Commander disclosed.

Kimutai added that at the time of the accident, the 14-seater matatu had 11 passengers on board.

A file photo of a police vehicle.



He intimated that two survivors sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Londiani Sub-County Referral Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The driver of the trailer survived, and four other passengers sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition. They are receiving treatment in the same facility.

The bodies of the six victims were ferried to Molo Mortuary pending identification and a post-mortem. Police towed the matatu and trailer to the Mau Summit Police Station.

Consequently, the law enforcement officers have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the crash. They also urged motorists to exercise caution on the road.

A team of traffic officers were deployed to the accident scene to restore the free flow of traffic after a build-up following the road accident.

The accident happened barely a week after three people died on the spot and ten others were injured in an accident in Lwandeti, Lugari Sub-County.

The accident, which occurred Saturday evening, June 27, happened after a speeding trailer ferrying logs lost control.

According to onlookers, the trailer was overtaking a small vehicle at a speed bump near the Chimoi bridge on the Webuye-Eldoret Highway.