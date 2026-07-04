Editor's Review The weatherman predicts rainfall over some parts of the country from Saturday afternoon.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast showing conditions on Saturday, July 4.

The advisory, valid from 9 pm on Friday to 9 pm Saturday, indicates that dry conditions will generally prevail across the country, with rainfall expected over some parts of the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley.

Intermittent cloudy and cold conditions have also been predicted over sections of the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, as well as the South Eastern Lowlands.

Strong southerly to south-easterly winds of above 25 knots (12.5 metres per second) are expected over parts of North Eastern, South Eastern Lowlands and Coastal counties.

In the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley, covering Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans-Nzoia and Narok counties, showers and thunderstorms are expected over a few places tonight.

File image of a weather station.

Mainly sunny intervals are expected in the morning, with a chance of light rain over a few places in Kisii County, while showers and thunderstorms are forecast over a few places in the afternoon.

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley, which includes Nairobi County, Nyeri, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia and Nyandarua, will experience partly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers over a few places tonight.

Cloudy conditions in the morning are expected to break into sunny intervals, while mainly sunny weather with a chance of showers over a few places is forecast for the afternoon.

In North Western Kenya, comprising Turkana and Samburu counties, partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight, with sunny intervals forecast for both the morning and afternoon.

North Eastern counties, Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Isiolo, will see partly cloudy conditions tonight, with sunny intervals expected to prevail throughout the following day.

Strong southerly to south-easterly winds of above 25 knots (12.5 metres per second) are expected over parts of Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Isiolo counties.

The South Eastern Lowlands, covering Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Taita Taveta and Kajiado, are expected to experience partly cloudy conditions tonight, with sunny intervals expected to prevail throughout the following day.

Strong south-easterly winds of above 25 knots (12.5 metres per second) are expected over parts of Makueni and Kitui counties.

At the Coast, comprising Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River counties, partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight, with sunny intervals forecast to prevail throughout the following day.

Strong southerly winds of above 25 knots (12.5 metres per second) are expected across all the coastal counties.