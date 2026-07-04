Editor's Review The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has responded to claims that 90 per cent of pharmacies in Nairobi were found selling illegal drugs.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has responded to claims that 90 per cent of pharmacies in Nairobi were found selling illegal drugs.

In a statement on Saturday, July 4, the board's CEO, Ahmed Mohamed, clarified that the medicines examined in the study were legally imported under the parallel importation framework and were neither substandard nor unsafe for public use.

Addressing the report, Mohamed said the article's headline created a misleading impression about the status of the medicines that were assessed.

"The headline creates the impression that the medicinal products assessed were illegal, substandard, falsified or unsafe for patient use. This does not accurately reflect the findings of the study," the statement read.

Mohamed explained that the research was based on data collected between September 2023 and October 2024, meaning it did not reflect the current regulatory environment.

"The study was conducted between September 2023 and October 2024 and therefore reflects the regulatory environment that existed during that period," the statement added.

Mohamed also defended the parallel importation system, saying it is a legal mechanism established under the Pharmacy and Poisons (Parallel Imported Medicinal Substances) Rules, 2019 to improve access to medicines.

"Parallel importation is a lawful mechanism provided for under the Pharmacy and Poisons (Parallel Imported Medicinal Substances) Rules, 2019 to enhance the availability and affordability of medicines in Kenya," the statement noted.

Mohamed added that the medicines examined in the study had been approved under the existing legal framework and met internationally recognised manufacturing standards.

"The medicinal products assessed in the study were approved under this regulatory framework, manufactured by the original manufacturers in compliance with internationally recognised Good Manufacturing Practice standards, and were not found to be substandard, falsified or unsafe for patient use," the statement further read.

File image of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board offices

According to the board, the parallel importation framework helped improve access to affordable medicines before further regulatory changes were implemented.

"Having substantially improved access to and affordability of medicines through the parallel importation framework, the Board subsequently introduced additional regulatory reforms.

"Consequently, no new applications for parallel imported medicinal products have been approved since October 2025," Mohamed noted.

Mohamed concluded by urging the public, journalists and other stakeholders to seek accurate information from the regulator before publishing reports on pharmaceutical regulatory matters.

"The Board encourages the public, the media and all stakeholders to seek accurate regulatory information from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board and to verify regulatory matters before publication in order to promote responsible reporting," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after PPB stepped up enforcement against unlawful pharmaceutical businesses, leading to the arrest of 95 people and the closure of 48 unlicensed drug outlets in Nairobi and Kajiado counties.

In a statement on Monday, June 22, PPB said the week-long operation, which ended on Friday, June 19, targeted pharmaceutical premises across several areas, including Kibra, Korogocho, Eastleigh, Dandora, Mathare, Embakasi, Nairobi West, and Rongai.

According to the board, in total, inspectors visited 155 premises during the exercise.

According to PPB Head of Good Distribution Practices and Enforcement Julius Kaluai, the inspections uncovered widespread violations of pharmaceutical laws and regulations, prompting arrests and legal action against those involved.

"Out of the 155 premises inspected, 95 were found to be operating illegally and the individuals responsible were arrested. The suspects have since been presented before courts in Kajiado, Kibra and Makadara, and we are awaiting the outcome of the cases," he said.

PPB also shut down 48 outlets that were found to be operating without the necessary licences.

The board said it has collaborated with county governments, security agencies, and the National Police Service to ensure the affected businesses remain closed.

According to PPB, during the crackdown, enforcement officers seized about 169 cartons of medicines from the affected premises.

The products remain in custody as the Board awaits court directions regarding their disposal.