Editor's Review A newspaper had suggested that Gachagua had given up on his presidential bid and chose to back Kalonzo.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed reports that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is the United Opposition's candidate against President William Ruto in 2027.

A local newspaper had asserted that Kalonzo had been settled on as the opposition's best bet against Ruto, giving indication that Gachagua had given up his bid.

Speaking from his Wamunyoro home Saturday, July 4, the DCP leader denied there being such an arrangement.

Whilst he continues his partnership with Kalonzo, Gachagua said there was no such plan as the Wiper leader as the flag bearer, as of yet.

"We are yet to decide on who will replace William Ruto. But the decision that he will be replaced is made. As to who will do, that has yet to happen. The newspaper should not waste its space trying to confuse anybody. We are too intelligent. We know whom we are dealing with and we are very careful," he said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DCP's Rigathi Gachagua in a past function.

Meanwhile, he declared that the candidate whom will fly the opposition's flag will remain a top secret until when the right time to unveil comes.

Gachagua's pronouncement came days after Safina Party leader and businessman Jimi cautioned the opposition against picking Kalonzo as its presidential candidate for the upcoming election.

Speaking during a radio interview, Wanjigi described Kalonzo as an uninspiring figure who lacks the personal initiative to drive a major political agenda.

He based this conclusion on his experience working alongside Kalonzo during the 2017 presidential campaign of the late Raila Odinga.

Wanjigi argued that despite Kalonzo's long political career, he has failed to build a formidable political movement or establish a strong constituency outside his home turf, unlike Odinga who mastered political maneuvering.

Consequently, Wanjigi asserted that fielding Kalonzo would hand Ruto an easy victory.

Furthermore, he warned that the opposition's current strategy of uniting based on ethnic alignments rather than a solid national agenda is flawed, predicting that Ruto would easily outmaneuver them in tribal politics.