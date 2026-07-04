Editor's Review The government has begun the process of settling verified outstanding hospital claims inherited from the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) after releasing Ksh4 billion to eligible healthcare facilities.

The government has begun the process of settling verified outstanding hospital claims inherited from the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) after releasing Ksh4 billion to eligible healthcare facilities.

In a statement on Saturday, July 4, the Social Health Authority (SHA) announced that the funds will be paid to healthcare providers whose claims have been verified, with hospitals required to complete a sign-off process before the payments are released.

According to SHA, a total of 3,527 eligible healthcare facilities will benefit from the exercise, with the full list available on the SHA website and at SHA County Offices.

"To receive payment, eligible healthcare facilities are required to execute sign-off agreements confirming that their verified claims have been fully settled," the statement read.

SHA also outlined the measures it has put in place to ensure the process is completed smoothly across all regions.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) has deployed officers to various county offices to facilitate this sign-off process, which must be completed to allow for the release of payments," the statement added.

According to a regional schedule for the sign-off exercise, healthcare facilities in the Western region will report to the SHA Office in Kisumu on 6th and 7th July.

The exercise will cover facilities from Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Busia, Vihiga, Kakamega, and Bungoma.

The North Rift region will hold its exercise on 8th and 9th July at the SHA Office in Eldoret for facilities in Trans Nzoia, Turkana, West Pokot, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, and Baringo.

Healthcare providers in the South Rift region will complete the sign-off process on 10th July at the SHA Office in Nakuru.

The exercise will cover Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, and Narok counties.

File image of the Social Health Authority (SHA) headquarters in Nairobi

The Central region exercise is scheduled for 13th and 14th July at the SHA Office in Nyeri, serving facilities from Nyandarua, Laikipia, Samburu, Isiolo, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, and Marsabit.

Facilities in the Eastern region will report to the SHA Office in Embu on 15th July. The exercise will include healthcare providers from Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Kitui counties.

For the Nairobi region, facilities from Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Makueni, and Kiambu counties will attend the sign-off exercise at the 3rd Floor Training Room at SHA Headquarters on 16th and 17th July.

The Coast region exercise will take place at the SHA Office in Mombasa on 20th and 21st July, covering Taita Taveta, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River, and Lamu counties.

The final phase will be conducted in the North Eastern region at the SHA Office in Garissa on 23rd and 24th July for facilities in Garissa, Mandera, and Wajir counties.

Meanwhile, the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, Including from Demonstrations and Public Protests, confirmed that 157 victims will benefit from the second phase of compensation.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, Prof Makau Mutua said the government has disbursed a total of Ksh225.4 million to compensate claims that were fully processed.

Mutua revealed that the 157 claims included 100 injuries and 57 fatalities and are part of more than 400 received in the last two weeks.

He added that every approved claim has undergone the strictest scrutiny to verify and authenticate eligibility.

Families of the 57 victims who died will each receive Ksh3 million, while 19 victims who were severely injured will be paid Ksh1 million each.

The panel also confirmed that 57 Kenyans sustained 57 moderate injuries while 18 others sustained minor injuries. The government will pay victims Ksh500,000 and Ksh 50,000 respectively for victims in the aforementioned categories.

On the other hand, six victims who were subjected to aggravated sexual offences will be compensated Ksh6 million per person.

"To date, 505 victims have been compensated, with total disbursements of Ksh674,100,000. This number includes Ksh 448,700,000 disbursed in the initial phase. This translates to 56 percent of all received and processed claims. The Panel has also received confirmation of disbursement from many victims," the statement read in part.

Mutua assured Kenyans that the panel would make public the list of all the beneficiaries at the end of the compensation process in compliance with accountability and transparency.

He urged victims who have yet to file a claim, give their consent, or share their bank and payment details to do so without delay.