Editor's Review A group of eight suspects has been arrested in connection with an alleged SIM swap fraud scheme that saw an M-Pesa shop operator in Marsabit lose more than Ksh1.2 million.

A group of eight suspects has been arrested in connection with an alleged SIM swap fraud scheme that saw an M-Pesa shop operator in Marsabit lose more than Ksh1.2 million.

In a statement on Saturday, July 4, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects were intercepted while attempting to leave the area.

The agency added that the suspects were arrested after investigators received intelligence about their alleged activities.

"Detectives have arrested eight suspects linked to a sophisticated SIM swap scheme that allegedly siphoned more than Ksh1.2 million from an M-Pesa operator in Marsabit," the statement read.

"The suspects were intercepted at the Merille Barrier in Marsabit South while travelling in a white Toyota Probox, registration KDN 708Q, after detectives received information about their criminal acts," the statement read.

According to preliminary findings, the suspects allegedly visited an M-Pesa shop in Marsabit Town pretending to be ordinary customers before carrying out the fraud.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the group posed as customers at an M-Pesa shop in Marsabit Town, where they are suspected of deceiving the operator before swapping the M-Pesa SIM card," the statement further read.

The investigators said the SIM swap gave the suspects access to the complainant's bank account, allowing them to withdraw a substantial amount of money.

"The fraudulent SIM swap enabled unauthorised access to the complainant’s Bank account, resulting in the theft of over Ksh1.2 million," the statement noted.

The eight suspects have been identified as Benrodgers Kyalo, Evans Mbweli, Patrick Vundi, Emily Mwende, Josephine Kasiva, Pius Mwenda, Alex Stima and Jane Mueni.

According to the DCI, the suspects, together with the white Toyota Probox registration KDN 708Q, were escorted to Marsabit Police Station, where they remain in custody as detectives continue with investigations.

File image of the rest of the suspects

The agency issued a warning to M-Pesa agents and the public to remain vigilant against fraudsters who use distraction tactics to steal from businesses.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reminds M-Pesa agents and members of the public never to hand over their SIM cards, mobile phones or M-Pesa handsets to customers under any circumstances. Fraudsters often work in groups, creating distractions while executing their scheme," the statement concluded.

This comes a month after a suspected SIM swap fraudster was arrested after detectives uncovered a scheme that saw a victim lose more than Ksh450,000 from her M-PESA account without her knowledge.

In a statement on Saturday, June 6, the DCI said the suspect allegedly exploited a SIM swap scheme to gain control of the victim’s mobile line and drain funds.

"Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU) at the DCI headquarters have nabbed a cunning SIM-swap fraudster who ruthlessly siphoned Ksh450,500 from an unsuspecting victim, leaving her financial dreams in tatters," the statement read.

According to the DCI, the victim’s troubles reportedly began years earlier after relocating abroad in search of employment opportunities.

To ensure continued access to mobile money services while living outside the country, authorities said the victim took steps to keep her line active.

"It all began back in January 2019 when the victim, chasing the bright lights of a job opportunity in the USA, jetted off, ready to make her mark.

"To keep her Safaricom line alive for seamless M-Pesa transactions while abroad, she enrolled in Safaricom’s Daima programme, ensuring her line would remain active for two years, even without a network," the statement added.

According to investigators, the line remained functional until the victim unexpectedly lost access to services while still overseas.

"The SIM functioned normally until May 24, 2024, when all cellular and M-Pesa services ceased. When she returned to Kenya in December 2024, she discovered that her SIM card had been swapped without her consent," the statement further read.

The victim then made a shocking discovery after checking her mobile money balance.

"Expecting a comfortable M-Pesa balance of about Ksh450,500, she was hit with the cold slap of reality; her account now showed a measly balance of Ksh18," the statement noted.

Following the discovery, detectives launched investigations that uncovered suspicious transactions linked to another phone number.

Authorities then launched a manhunt that eventually led them to the suspect’s residence.

"Investigations were launched, revealing a web of deceit whereby on October 15, 2024, Sh450,500 was transferred in two swift transactions to a number registered under the name of Oscar Livondo.

"Detectives launched a manhunt that trailed Livondo to his hideout in Ngumba Estate, and subsequently arrested him. A swift search of his house revealed two mobile phones and six SIM card holders," the statement concluded.