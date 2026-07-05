Editor's Review CS Murkomen said Gachagua won't be allowed to move in the country aimlessly if he's determined to bear ill motives.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has cautioned Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua over his alleged hand in goonism.

Speaking at an empowerment event in Elgeyo Marakwet Saturday, July 4, Murkomen asserted that Gachagua was leveraging violence for political competition.

With the foregoing, the CS vowed to closely monitor Gachagua in the lead-up to the 2027 vote to avert any form of violence that could be in the offing.

"I want to tell Gachagua that my business now, until Kenya crosses 2027 safely, will be to monitor his violent activities in Kenya. And I will do that both in the daytime and at night. He is my single-most point of focus because of the threat he is posing to the republic as the father of violence. Now that he has abrogated to himself the duty of instilling fear and violence, naming Kenyans and blackmailing them, I want to tell you that we will deal with you firmly," Murkomen said.

The CS observed that Gachagua has been extorting aspirants for elective posts and using the collections to procure goons.

File photo of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

He declared that his top assignment from now on would be to trace Gachagua and observe every movement of his and the little details, warning him that he would be dealt with should he be found to be on the wrong side of the law.

Murkomen further declared that Gachagua would not be allowed to move anywhere in the country if he is determined to bear ill motives in his political undertakings.

He, however, insisted that any action against the former deputy president will be in accordance with the law.

"I am telling you to your face, we know all your activities. We know that you are intimidating businesses that have refused to give you campaign money; people who have supermarkets and other businesses, harassing them using proscribed gangs and criminals in Mt Kenya and other parts of the country. I want to tell him that we are monitoring his activities every minute," Murkomen said.

"When I leave here, I will want to know where he was and with whom, and who he wants to pay to harm Kenyans. We will no longer allow you to roam around aimlessly, from one corner of Kenya to the other, planning and planting seeds of discord and violence, that must come to an end," the CS added.