Editor's Review A CCTV footage circulating online captured a dramatic armed robbery at a restaurant in Westlands, Nairobi where customers were held at gunpoint and robbed of their valuables.

CCTV footage circulating online captured a dramatic armed robbery at a restaurant in Westlands, Nairobi, where customers were held at gunpoint and robbed of their valuables.

According to the footage, the incident occurred at about 10:35 p.m. when two men arrived outside the restaurant on motorcycles before walking into the premises.

One suspect was dressed in a white hoodie while the other wore a blue jacket.

Moments after entering, the pair drew firearms and ordered customers inside the restaurant to comply with their demands.

The video shows frightened patrons remaining seated as the suspects moved quickly from table to table.

The attackers are seen collecting mobile phones and other personal belongings from customers while brandishing their weapons.

Witnesses in the footage appear visibly shaken as the robbery unfolds.

Despite the chaos, the entire incident lasted less than half a minute; by approximately 10:35 p.m., the suspects had already completed the robbery and were preparing to flee.

File image of the robbery incident

A security officer stationed at the restaurant attempted to confront one of the armed men, but he was overpowered during the encounter.

As they escaped, the robbers allegedly threatened to fire into the air to intimidate bystanders before speeding away on motorcycles.

This comes a day after three suspects were arrested in an intelligence-led operation in Migori County that also led to the recovery of two firearms, ammunition, and several other items believed to be linked to criminal activities.

In a statement on Saturday, July 4, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives carried out the operation in Nyangoto, Kuria West Sub-County after receiving credible intelligence.

"Acting on credible intelligence, detectives from Migori, backed by officers from Kuria West, swooped on the suspects’ hideout, recovering two pistols and five rounds of 9mm ammunition," the statement read.

According to the DCI, besides the firearms and ammunition, detectives also recovered several other items during the operation.

"Detectives also recovered a Subaru Impreza, three motorcycles, three welding machines, two grinding machines, a water pump, power cables and eight assorted mobile phones," the statement added.

The suspects have been identified as Charles Mwita, Joshua Obachi, and Ignitius Likhanga.

The three remain in police custody as investigators complete the necessary processing before they are arraigned in court.

Meanwhile, all the recovered items have been detained as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.