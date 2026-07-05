Editor's Review Several traders are counting losses after a massive fire erupted at the Machakos Mitumba Market.

Several traders are counting losses after a massive fire erupted at the Machakos Mitumba Market.

The fire broke out on Saturday, July 4, at around midnight and destroyed several stalls in the market.

File image of the Machakos fire department responding to a fire at the Machakos Mitumba Market.

In a statement on Sunday, July 6, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti expressed sympathy with the affected traders.

“I am deeply saddened by the devastating fire at Machakos Mitumba Market that has destroyed businesses and disrupted the livelihoods of many hardworking traders. I stand in solidarity with all the affected traders and their families during this difficult time,” read part of the statement.

File image of a massive fire at the Machakos Mitumba Market.

Governor Ndeti also commended the Machakos County Fire and Rescue Team for their swift response in containing the blaze.

“I commend the Machakos County Fire and Rescue Team for their swift response in containing the blaze,” she stated.

The Machakos governor called on the relevant security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the fire and make their findings public.

File image of firefighters responding to an inferno at the Machakos Mitumba Market.

Further, Governor Ndeti assured affected traders that her administration would assess the extent of the damage and support recovery efforts.

“My administration will stand with every affected trader as we assess the damage and support recovery efforts.

“I remain committed to building a modern, safe, and well-planned trading centre that will provide our traders with a secure and dignified business environment,” added Governor Ndeti.

File image of a massive inferno at the Machakos Mitumba Market.

The incident comes days after an inferno destroyed several stalls at the Gikomba Market in Nairobi.

The fire broke out on Sunday, June 21, at around 4:00 AM, leaving several traders counting heavy losses.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, in a statement, said the inferno claimed the lives of two people.

“It is with profound grief that I confirm two fatalities: one adult male and one adult female. At this hour, the victims are yet to be formally identified.

“Our emergency teams are working urgently to establish their identities and reach out to their families,” Sakaja announced.