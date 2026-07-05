Editor's Review Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is mourning the loss of his sister, Betty Rotich, who died following a tragic road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is mourning the loss of his sister, Betty Rotich, who died following a tragic road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway on Friday, July 3.

According to reports, Betty, who was also a sister to Rose n Roses founder Edna Rotich, was involved in the fatal crash in Londiani.

Confirming the heartbreaking news in a family statement, Edna announced Betty's passing and appealed for prayers as the family comes to terms with the loss.

"It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved sister, Betty Rotich, who went to be with the Lord on the night of 3rd July 2026 following a tragic road accident on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway," she wrote.

Edna said the family is deeply affected by the tragedy and requested support and prayers from relatives, friends, and members of the public during the difficult period.

"As a family, we are devastated by this loss and ask for your prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Friends and relatives are currently meeting at the parent's home in Kaptagat," she added.

Edna also noted that funeral preparations have begun, with more information to be communicated once the arrangements have been finalized.

"Funeral arrangements are currently underway, and we will share more details regarding the memorial service and burial as soon as it is finalized. May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace," she concluded.

File image of former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich

This comes over a month after former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi lost his last born daughter, Anita Kendi Kiraitu.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua confirmed the devastating news and conveyed condolences to the Murungi family.

"I have learnt of the passing of Anita Kendi Kiraitu, daughter of our respected elder and 2nd Governor of Meru County, Kiraitu Murungi, with deep sorrow," he said.

Gachagua noted that he and his spouse, Reverend Dorcas Rigathi, were standing with the family in grief following the loss.

"Mheshimiwa Kiraitu and your family, please accept deepest condolences from Rev. Dorcas Rigathi and I during this difficult moment. We are truly sorry for the loss of your daughter," he added.

Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa also sent his condolences, noting that no parent should ever endure the pain of losing a child.

"It is with deep sadness that I have received the news of the passing on of Anita Kendi Kiraitu, daughter of former Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Hon. Kiraitu and the entire family during this profoundly difficult time.

"My thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this painful moment of grief. No parent should ever endure the pain of losing a young one. May Almighty God grant the family strength, comfort, and peace, and may Anita’s soul rest in eternal peace," he stated.