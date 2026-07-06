Editor's Review The Linda Mwananchi movement has announced a tour of Nyandarua County set for Sunday, July 12, with a series of public engagements planned across different towns.

The Linda Mwananchi movement has announced a tour of Nyandarua County set for Sunday, July 12, with a series of public engagements planned across different towns.

According to the tour schedule shared on Sunday, July 5, the day’s activities will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a church service at Kanjuiri Church.

The team will then proceed to Ngorika for a stop scheduled at 1:00 p.m.

The tour will continue with a rally in Ol Kalou Town at 3:00 p.m., where members of the public are expected to gather for the Linda Mwananchi outreach event.

The day’s programme will conclude with a final stop in Nyahururu Town at 4:00 p.m.

File image of the Linda Mwananchi team in Kisii County

Elsewhere, Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda has been summoned over the attack on the Linda Mwananchi convoy at Keumbu on Friday, July 3.

In a statement on Sunday, July 5, the National Police Service (NPS) said the UDA MP is set to appear before the Kisii County DCI office.

"Hon. Zaheer Jhanda, MP for Nyaribari Chache, has this morning been summoned to appear before the Kisii County DCI office in connection with the ongoing investigations," read the statement in part.

NPS also announced that four additional suspects have been apprehended in connection with the violent attack.

"The operation, led by the OCS Keumbu and DCI Kisii Central, has resulted in the successful arrest of four additional suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to seven," the service stated.

NPS also said the investigation is still ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify any other individuals who may have been involved.

"The National Police Service remains resolute in its commitment to protecting lives and property, and will continue to take decisive action against anyone who threatens public safety or disrupts public order," NPS added.

On Saturday, the DCI announced that it had arrested three suspects who were involved in the attack.

The three suspects include Allan Masese Onyambu, Godfrey Bosire Mokaya and Stanley Okeyo.

"The suspects, Allan Masese Onyambu, Godfrey Bosire Mokaya and Stanley Okeyo, are currently in police custody undergoing processing pending arraignment. Investigations are ongoing as detectives pursue additional suspects believed to have participated in the incident," DCI said.

The Linda Mwananachi convoy was attacked at the Keumbu market along the Kisii–Keroka highway on Friday afternoon.