Editor's Review The government has announced that the construction of the Bar Ober ESP Market, located near the Busia border, has been completed.

The government has announced that the construction of the Bar Ober ESP Market, located near the Busia border, has been completed.

In a statement on Sunday, July 5, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the modern market is part of the government's efforts to improve livelihoods by investing in infrastructure that directly benefits traders and rural communities.

"For the first time in Kenya's history, the impact of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) is being felt deep within rural communities, where development is reaching ordinary wananchi and directly transforming livelihoods," the statement read.

File image of the Bar Ober ESP Market

Omollo added that the Bar Ober ESP Market in East Ugenya Ward, Siaya County, has already been completed and is only awaiting its official launch.

"The Bar Ober ESP Market in East Ugenya Ward, Siaya County, near the Busia border, is a clear example of this commitment and is now complete, awaiting commissioning," the statement added.

File image of the Bar Ober ESP Market

According to Omollo, the market has been designed with modern facilities aimed at improving the working environment for traders while supporting business growth and financial inclusion.

"The modern market provides a secure and organized trading space for hundreds of traders and is equipped with cold storage facilities, improved sanitation amenities, lactation rooms, an ICT hub and dedicated SACCO offices, creating an enabling environment for enterprise growth, financial inclusion and value addition," the statement concluded.

File image of the Bar Ober ESP Market

This comes days after Omollo announced that the construction of the Naitiri Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market in Tongaren, Bungoma County is nearing completion.

In a statement on Saturday, July 4, he said the market was among the flagship initiatives aimed at transforming local economies and creating more opportunities for residents.

"Groundbroken by President William Samoei Ruto in February 2024, the project is now 96% complete and is replacing informal open-air trading with a modern, structured and weather-proof commercial hub designed to serve over 2,000 traders, with ongoing welding works, metal fabrication and installation of modern trading stalls progressing on site," he wrote.

According to Omollo, the market is expected to generate significant economic opportunities after its completion by supporting businesses and strengthening local trade.

"Once operational, the facility will create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities while strengthening local value chains and small enterprise growth," he added.

Omollo added that the market has been designed with a range of facilities intended to improve trading conditions, support agricultural activities and provide family-friendly services for traders.

"It incorporates key features including post-harvest preservation units with fresh produce sheds and storage zones to reduce agricultural losses, a children's playground alongside an ICT hub and creche/breastfeeding spaces for trading mothers, as well as improved sanitation systems featuring a water tower, drainage works and modern waste facilities," he further said.