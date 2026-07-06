Editor's Review Kenya Airways has issued a statement after one of its flights bound for New York was forced to turn back to Nairobi following a technical issue while flying over Chad.

Kenya Airways has issued a statement after one of its flights bound for New York was forced to turn back to Nairobi following a technical issue while flying over Chad.

In a statement, the airline said flight KQ 002D, which departed Nairobi on Sunday, July 5, experienced a flight controls spoiler malfunction, prompting the crew to return the aircraft as a precautionary safety measure.

"Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) confirms that on 5 July 2026, at around 19:50Hrs, flight KQ 002D from Nairobi to New York experienced a flight controls spoiler malfunction while flying over Chad," the statement read.

The national carrier said the crew followed the required safety procedures before deciding to return to Nairobi for further inspection of the aircraft.

"For the safety of our guests and crew onboard, the crew followed precautionary safety checks and elected to return to Nairobi for further technical evaluation by our teams. The aircraft is expected to land safely on 6th July at 00:30Hrs," the statement added.

Kenya Airways apologized to passengers affected by the disruption and assured them that safety remains its top priority.

The airline also said it would make alternative travel arrangements for affected passengers.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and assure them that their safety and that of our crew are our highest priority.

"We will assist customers with their travel itinerary on the next available flight as soon as possible," the statement further read.

File image of Kenya Airways planes

Kenya Airways further explained that spoiler malfunctions are uncommon and that pilots are trained to handle such situations safely.

"Spoiler malfunctions are rare but can occur, and they cause increased drag and fuel consumption. Our pilots are trained to proficiently handle these scenarios safely, and air turnbacks are standard safety procedures," the statement concluded.

This comes months after Kenya Airways confirmed that one of its flights from Uganda to Kenya was forced to return to Entebbe after experiencing a bird strike shortly after takeoff.

In a statement, the airline said the incident involved flight KQ421, which had been scheduled to travel from Entebbe to Nairobi on Sunday morning, May 24.

"Kenya Airways (KQ) confirms that on 24 May 2026 at around 10:02Hrs EAT, KQ421, on a scheduled flight from Entebbe to Nairobi, experienced a bird strike after takeoff," the statement read.

The airline said the crew followed all required safety procedures before deciding to turn back to Entebbe International Airport.

"Upon following the safety procedures and informing our guests, onboard our crew elected to return to Entebbe International Airport, landing safely at 10:41hrs local time," the statement added.

According to the airline, the bird strike damaged some of the aircraft’s steering systems, prompting engineers to begin repair works immediately.

"The bird strike affected the aircraft's steering components, and our engineers and airport officials are working around the clock to return the aircraft to service as soon as possible," the statement continued.

Kenya Airways also apologised to passengers affected by the disruption, while assuring them that safety remains its top priority.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our guests and reassure them that their safety and that of our staff remain our number one priority. Our teams are in contact with affected guests and are working diligently to provide the necessary care and assistance for their comfort," the statement concluded.