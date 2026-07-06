Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has given an update on the ongoing construction of the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway.

The Ministry of Interior has given an update on the ongoing construction of the Rironi–Mau Summit Highway.

In a statement on Monday, July 6, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the construction of the highway is progressing steadily, with major works currently underway.

PS Omollo noted that contractors are currently undertaking earthworks, road widening, drainage improvements and related works along multiple sections of the road project.

File image of ongoing construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit road project.

“Heavy construction works are in full swing along the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway (A8) as the Government advances one of Kenya's most transformative road infrastructure projects.

“Following its official launch by President William Ruto in November, 2025, contractors are actively undertaking earthworks, road widening, drainage improvements and related works across multiple sections to upgrade the heavily congested corridor into a modern multi-lane dual carriageway,” read the statement in part.

File image of the Rironi-Mau Summit road project.

The Interior PS highlighted that the project covers 175 kilometers from Rironi through Naivasha and Nakuru to Mau Summit.

The 62-kilometre Rironi–Mai Mahiu–Naivasha escarpment road is also being rehabilitated.

Once complete, the highway will feature grade-separated interchanges, overpasses, underpasses, truck lanes and pedestrian footbridges.

File image of the Rironi-Mau Summit road project.

It will also have intelligent transport systems designed to improve traffic flow, enhance safety and lower transport and logistics costs.

“As the backbone of the Northern Corridor, the highway is a strategic economic link connecting the Port of Mombasa and Nairobi to Western Kenya and the wider East African region,” PS Omollo stated.

The update comes weeks after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced that motorists will pay a toll of Ksh8 per kilometer to use the Rironi-Naivasha-Gilgil (A8) Road and the Rironi-Mai Mahiu-Naivasha (A8 South) Road.

File image of ongoing construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit road project.

"The Project will operate as a toll road. Applicable toll tariff is Ksh8.00, and any future adjustments shall be implemented in accordance with the Project Agreement and applicable Government approvals and regulatory requirements," the notice read.

According to the notice, the roads will be developed by a consortium comprising China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and the National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees (NSSF).

KeNHA also stated that it had received a Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) from the consortium for the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBFOMT) of the Rironi-Naivasha-Gilgil Road and the Rironi-Mai Mahiu-Naivasha Road.

Under the arrangement, the consortium will finance, construct, operate and maintain the roads before eventually transferring the assets back to KeNHA at the end of the concession period.

"Thirty (30) years, inclusive of the design, construction, operation and maintenance period, after which the Project assets will be transferred to KeNHA in accordance with the Project Agreement," KeNHA stated.