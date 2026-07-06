Editor's Review Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed the United Opposition’s strategy to unveil its presidential flag bearer at the last minute.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed the United Opposition’s strategy to unveil its presidential flag bearer at the last minute.

In a statement on Sunday, July 5, Kindiki said delaying the naming of their candidate will not help them in the 2027 General Election.

DP Kindiki expressed confidence that President Ruto’s administration would remain in power after the 2027 polls.

“Even delaying the unveiling of their flagbearer to the last minute will not help. It's a fait accompli,” he stated.

The Deputy President also said the opposition’s plan to unite behind a single presidential candidate will not help them in the election.

“It matters not that the policy-bankrupt opposition will agree to support one from among themselves,” DP Kindiki added.

File image of Eugene Wamalwa, Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Fred Matiang'i.

This comes after DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua said the united opposition would name its flag bearer a few months before the 2027 general election.

"We are in no hurry. I want to tell President Ruto and his allies to be patient. We will unveil our presidential candidate at the very last minute, when there is nothing he can do about it.

“We will do to you what Kibaki and his team did to Moi; they announced their presidential candidate with only two months left before the election,” Gachagua stated.

The former DP also dismissed reports that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is the United Opposition's candidate to face President Ruto.

Whilst he continues his partnership with Kalonzo, Gachagua said there was no such plan as the Wiper leader as the flag bearer, as of yet.

"We are yet to decide on who will replace William Ruto. But the decision that he will be replaced is made. As to who will do, that has yet to happen. The newspaper should not waste its space trying to confuse anybody. We are too intelligent. We know whom we are dealing with and we are very careful," he said.