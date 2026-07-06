Editor's Review Nigeria has condemned the killing of two of its nationals in South Africa, accusing security officers and criminal elements of targeting Nigerians amid growing concerns over xenophobic violence.

Nigeria has condemned the killing of two of its nationals in South Africa, accusing security officers and criminal elements of targeting Nigerians amid growing concerns over xenophobic violence.

In a statement on Sunday, July 5, Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said one of the victims, Emeka Charles Iroegbu, was allegedly killed by members of the Tshwane Metro Police in Pretoria, while another Nigerian, Musa Yunana Joe, popularly known as Big Joe, was shot dead outside his shop in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

"The Government of Nigeria strongly condemns the recent killing of two Nigerian nationals in South Africa. One victim, Emeka Charles Iroegbu, was reportedly killed by Tshwane Metro Police officers on 28th June 2026, in Sunnyside, Pretoria, using gruesome interrogation techniques," the statement read.

The ministry also referenced an earlier incident involving another Nigerian national.

"Earlier, on 20th April, 2026, these same officers were allegedly responsible for the extra-judicial killing of another Nigerian, Mr Nnaemeka Mathew Andrew Ekpenyong. His case is still pending; no arrests have been made, even though the four officers involved are known to the South African Police Service (SAPS)," the statement added.

Regarding the killing of Big Joe, the ministry noted that the attackers have not yet been identified and expressed concern over what it sees as an increasing trend of violence against foreigners.

"Of great concern is that the killing was committed by yet-to-be-identified criminals. These two killings come at a time when foreigners are being unduly targeted in South Africa. This raises questions about deliberate attempt by some elements to wrongfully generalise and tag well-meaning, hard-working, and respectable Nigerians as criminals. It also raises further questions over the general safety of Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa," the statement further read.

Nigeria also criticized recent remarks made by a South African government spokesperson concerning Nigerians leaving the country during the current unrest.

The ministry described the comments as inflammatory and potentially dangerous.

"Nigeria expresses great concern over the recently televised public statement by the spokesperson of the South African Government, asking Nigerians leaving the country due to the ongoing xenophobic protests to show where they hide illegal drugs.

"The unguarded public statements are unacceptable and are strongly condemned. Such derogatory, unprofessional and uncensored generalised public statements by highly placed government officials constitute hate speech that influences and incites negative and criminal actions against members of the Nigerian community," the statement noted.

File image of protests against foreigners in South Africa

Nigeria called on South African authorities to thoroughly investigate the killings and prosecute those responsible.

"The Government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on the South African authorities to conduct urgent investigations into the two killings and several other pending cases of extra-judicial killings of Nigerian nationals in South Africa, and ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crimes are brought to justice without further delay," the statement added.

It also issued fresh security advice to Nigerians living in South Africa as demonstrations continue.

"With the volatile security situation, we appeal to our nationals to remain calm, law-abiding and security conscious, especially due to the ongoing xenophobic and afrophobic demonstrations in the country.

"They are advised to move to safer neighbourhoods and avoid areas that are prone to violent activities, while the Government continues to explore diplomatic solutions to address the growing scourge of Afrophobia in South Africa," the statement advised.

The ministry pointed out that South African citizens and businesses continue to operate safely in Nigeria and urged Pretoria to offer similar protections to foreigners.

"The Government of Nigeria wishes to reiterate the fact that there are numerous South African nationals and businesses operating safely in Nigeria without harassment of any kind. Likewise, it is the responsibility of the South African Government to protect the lives and properties of all foreigners, including Nigerian nationals, living in the country," the statement noted.

In conclusion, Nigeria warned that it could take additional measures if the attacks and hostile environment persist.

"We wish to place the Government of South Africa on notice that if the situation continues to persist, all options remain on the table, some of which will be activated if the uncultured and provocative trend of intolerance and apartheid-style behaviour of South Africa against foreigners is not addressed," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Kenya's State Department for Diaspora Affairs has announced that the final evacuation flight for citizens wishing to leave South Africa will depart on Thursday, July 9.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the department commended the Kenyan community in South Africa for working closely with government officials and local authorities throughout the evacuation exercise.

"The Government of Kenya expresses sincere gratitude to the Kenyan community in South Africa, led by the Kenya Diaspora Association in South Africa(KEDASA) and its leadership, for maintaining peace, and cooperating with consular teams and local authorities during the evacuation," the statement read.

The State Department confirmed that the evacuation programme is now entering its final phase and advised those still seeking assistance to act without delay.

"In light of this, Kenyans in South Africa are advised that the evacuation exercise will conclude on Thursday, 9th July 2026 with the final repatriation flight scheduled to depart from Johannesburg on this date," the statement added.

Authorities noted that only individuals who complete all the required procedures will be allowed to board the final evacuation flight.

"Please note that only those who have been registered, vetted, and processed will be eligible for evacuation on the final flight," the statement concluded.