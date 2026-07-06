Editor's Review "You are wrong. Scientific polls were among the parameters used to determine Azimio's running mate."

People's Liberation Party Leader Martha Karua has defended the proposal to use a scientific formula to determine who will be the United Opposition's presidential candidate and running mate in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 6, Karua denounced claims that no scientific method was used to determine the presidential candidate or their running mate in previous elections.

She revealed that scientific polls were among the factors that informed the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Party's decision to pick her as the late Raila Odinga's running mate.

However, she added that while it was a key factor, other parameters were also considered.

"Remember Martha Karua? " There is no sort of scientific method that was used to name her as the Deputy President to Raila in 2022; likewise, Kalonzo served as Raila Odinga's running mate in 2 presidential elections without a publicly disclosed scientific survey determining his selection," Mary Njoroge claimed.

"You are wrong. Scientific polls were among the parameters used to determine Azimio's running mate," Karua responded.

A file photo of PLP Leader Martha Karua and Governor James Orengo.



Karua explained that it was not just a matter of using scientific methods, but all parties in the United Opposition needed to agree on the methodology to be used.

"Secondly, and more importantly, there has to be an agreed methodology, not the whims of one or two. Decision-making must be collegial, not dictatorial. Structure and rules first, otherwise it is the rule of the jungle," she added.

The PLP Leader added that in the meantime, nothing stopped any individual from naming their preferred candidate.

Earlier, Attorney General Justin Muturi asked the United Opposition to name their candidate as early as possible. He slammed the leaders for being cowards by delaying the process.

The ex-AG claimed that the delay by the late President Daniel Moi in naming his successor cost KANU the 2002 elections. He further declared that if he is not chosen as running mate, then he would support Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki disclosed that the government was not bothered by the United Opposition's delay in naming its candidate.

He reckoned that the leaders had no chance against the incumbent government, and that their fate was already sealed.