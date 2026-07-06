Editor's Review Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has presided over the 7th Graduation and Induction Ceremony for Cohort 3 of 483 Assistant County Commissioners.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku on Monday, July 6, presided over the 7th Graduation and Induction Ceremony for Cohort 3 of 483 Assistant County Commissioners who successfully completed a Diploma in Public Administration (DPA) at the Kenya School of Government (KSG), Lower Kabete Campus.

Speaking about the significance of the programme, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo highlighted its role in equipping government officers with the knowledge and leadership skills required to serve Kenyans effectively at the grassroots.

"The programme equips National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) with the skills and expertise needed to provide effective leadership, strengthen public administration and enhance service delivery at the grassroots, contributing to responsive, accountable and citizen-centred governance across the country," he wrote.

File image of the Graduation and Induction Ceremony

According to Omollo, the ceremony also carried historical significance for the Kenya School of Government as it concluded celebrations marking the institution's 100 years of public service training and leadership development.

"The ceremony also marked the culmination of the centenary celebrations of the Kenya School of Government, commemorating 100 years of excellence in public service training and leadership development," he added.

File image of the Graduation and Induction Ceremony

This comes months after the Ministry of Interior announced a major reshuffle affecting Regional Commissioners and County Commissioners across the country.

In a statement on Friday, May 15, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the changes were intended to strengthen coordination of national government functions in different regions.

"The Ministry has effected the following changes in the ranks of Regional Commissioner and County Commissioner to enhance service delivery and ensure effective coordination of National Government functions across the country," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the transfers and promotions were made after considering the strengths, experience, qualifications, and performance of the officers involved.

"The transfers have taken into consideration the strengths and experiences of the officers as we address the various security and service delivery concerns.

"The promoted officers have the requisite qualifications, valuable experience and demonstrated zeal and exemplary performance in their duties," the statement added.

File image of the Graduation and Induction Ceremony

Under the changes affecting Regional Commissioners, Rhoda Nyaboke Onyancha was transferred from the Coast region to Nairobi, while Paul Rotich was moved from Eastern to Coast.

Samson Macharia Irungu was transferred from Western to the Office of the President Headquarters (OOP Hqs), while Flora Nkatha Mwororah moved from Nyanza to OOP Headquarters.

The ministry also announced deployments in promotion capacity at the regional level.

Jacob Muganda, who previously served as County Commissioner for Meru, was deployed to the Eastern region as Regional Commissioner.

Onesmus Musyoki Kyatha was moved from Kakamega County Commissioner position to Nyanza region, while Allan Machari was deployed from OOP Headquarters to Western region.

Several Regional Commissioners retained their current stations.

Joshua Muriungi Nkanatha remained in Central region, John Odhiambo Otieno retained his position in North Eastern region, while Dr. Abdi Mohammed Hassan continued serving in Rift Valley region.

At the County Commissioner level, Joseph Kibet Boen was transferred from Kiambu to Kilifi, while Stephen Kutwa Sangolo moved from Baringo to Lamu.

Jeremiah Mwai Gicheru was transferred from Kericho to Tana River, and John Kiprotich Cheruiyot moved from Samburu to Meru.

Mwachaunga Mohamed Chaunga was transferred from Kisii to Machakos, while Shufaa Omar Mwijuma moved from Nyamira to Kirinyaga.

Alason Hussein was redeployed from Kirinyaga to Trans Nzoia, and Wesley Koech Mabwai moved from Lamu to Baringo.

Other changes saw James Taari Rwaria transferred from the Principal Assistant to the Regional Commissioner’s office in North Eastern to Kakamega County.

Benson David Leparmoriojo was moved from Kisumu to Nyamira, while James Gatutha Kamau transferred from Marsabit to Kisii.

Several County Commissioners were also moved to OOP Headquarters.

Gideon Nyandiricha Oyagi was transferred from Trans Nzoia, David Kipkosgei Kiprop from Isiolo, Josephine Auma Ouko from Machakos, David Simiyu Wanyonyi from Kilifi, and Joseph Mwangi Wamuti from Tana River.