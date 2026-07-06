Editor's Review Ruto confirmed that each of the 122,000 beneficiaries will receive Ksh25,000.

President William Ruto has confirmed that the second tranche of the NYOTA Business Support component will be launched on Friday, July 10.

Ruto revealed that the Ksh3 billion had been made available for the launch and would benefit the NYOTA Fund beneficiaries who had received the first tranche.

He made the announcement on Monday, July 6, after a meeting with MSMEs Development Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni at State House.

The launch will take place in 18 venues across the country and will bring together all the beneficiaries from the 47 counties.

"With the launch of the Ksh3 billion second tranche of the business support component for the 122,000 beneficiaries, each beneficiary will receive Ksh25,000.

MSMEs Development Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni during a meeting with President Willia, Ruto at State House.



"In addition to a similar amount they had received earlier in the year, each beneficiary will have received a total of KSh50,000," the President declared.

The Head of State added that the beneficiaries have already undergone business training under the Business Development Service (BDS) programme.

According to the briefing, Ksh2.2 billion had been disbursed digitally via the Pochi La Biashara platform between November 2025 and February 12, 2026.

In addition, the President was informed that the first mentorship sessions held between March 4 and April 8 were attended by 90,478 participants, 96 percent of whom have already started their enterprises.

Ruto's announcement came after the beneficiaries waited for months. Reports emerged that the NYOTA business start-up capital had been suspended.

However, on May 21, PS Mang'eni assured beneficiaries that preparations for the nationwide release of funds were still ongoing and that the process would be completed soon.

"We acknowledge inquiries from NYOTA Project beneficiaries and the general public regarding the 2nd tranche of the NYOTA business start-up capital disbursement.

"The Government is working on the nationwide disbursement processes, which we expect to finalise soon. Once complete, we will announce through the official communication channels and broadcast a live media address on all mainstream media stations," she added.