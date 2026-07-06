Editor's Review The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has expressed shock and grief following the murder of advocate Edward Muthee Kariuki, whose body was found outside his home in Athi River.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has expressed shock and grief following the murder of advocate Edward Muthee Kariuki, whose body was found outside his home in Athi River on Saturday, July 5.

In a statement on Monday, July 6, LSK President Charles Kanjama confirmed that Kariuki practiced law at Edward Kariuki Law Advocates along Kiambu Road at the time of his death.

"The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) expresses its profound grief and deep concern following the tragic death of Mr. Edward Muthee Kariuki, Advocate, who was found murdered outside his residence in Athi River on 5th July 2026.

"Muthee, until his untimely demise, practiced law in the name and style of Edward Kariuki Law Advocates with offices along Kiambu Road," the statement read.

LSK described the killing as a devastating loss not only to the legal profession but also to the country, saying it raises serious concerns about the security of citizens.

"This heinous incident is a dark moment for the legal profession and the nation at large, and casts a grim shadow on the state's duty to protect the lives of its citizens.

"The Society extends its heartfelt condolences to Muthee's family, friends, colleagues, and the wider legal fraternity during this period of immense loss and mourning," the statement added.

The lawyers' body revealed that it has already engaged with the deceased's family and is working alongside authorities as investigations continue.

"The Law Society of Kenya, through its Lawyer-Police Liaison Committee, is in close contact with the family and is actively following up on the ongoing investigations with the relevant authorities," the statement further read.

File image of police vehicles

LSK assured members of the public and the legal fraternity that it would remain actively involved in following the case and pursuing accountability.

"LSK will remain actively seized of this matter, closely monitor the progress of the investigations, and take all necessary legal, institutional, and advocacy measures to ensure that justice is not only done, but is manifestly seen to be done," the statement noted.

At the same time, LSK urged investigators to move with speed while appealing to members of the public who may have information that could help solve the case to come forward.

"The Law Society of Kenya calls upon the investigating agencies to conduct thorough, expeditious, and impartial investigations and urges anyone with relevant information to cooperate with the authorities in the pursuit of justice," the statement concluded.

This comes months after LSK expressed shock and anger following the death of Advocate Tom Ouya Imbukwa after a brutal assault and torture.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, LSK President Charles Kanjama said the society had learned of the incident with profound grief as calls for immediate investigations into the killing grow.

In his message of condolence, Kanjama mourned the late advocate and offered support to those affected by the loss.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Tom's family, friends, and all members of the legal fraternity who mourn this devastating loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

Kanjama condemned the killing and said the circumstances surrounding the death must be urgently addressed.

"Our colleague was assaulted, tortured, and murdered by unknown persons. The circumstances surrounding Tom's death demand our unequivocal condemnation and immediate action," he added.

Kanjama also appealed to members of the public who may have information to come forward and assist investigators.

"We appeal to any member of the public with information regarding this incident to share it urgently with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) or directly with the Law Society of Kenya. Your anonymity and safety will be protected," he further said.