Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity outages in five counties on Tuesday to facilitate maintenance works.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity outages in five counties on Tuesday, July 7, to facilitate maintenance works.

In a notice on Monday, July 6, the company said the interruptions will affect parts of Nairobi, Kisii, Nyeri, Kwale and Kilifi counties.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect parts of Langata from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas and institutions listed in the notice include sections of Langata Road, Panda Mart, Galleria Mall, Muiri Lane, MAC Frys, KWS Club, Langata Crematorium, KWS Headquarters, and Langata Barracks.

Others are Camp David Langata, KRA, Jambo Estate, Shree Cutch Samaj, Cale Infrastructure, EPCO, Tamarind, Trident Park, Carnivore Restaurant, and Gulf Energy.

Daisy Park, Oyster Mews, Westpark, Phenom Park, Phenom Estate, Serene Gardens and Dorothy Park, as well as adjacent customers, will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Kisii County, the power interruption will affect parts of Suneka between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include parts of Suneka Market, Rubis Petrol Station, Ekerorano, Sugunana and neighboring customers.

Nyeri County will experience outages in two separate areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The first covers Endarasha, Kanyagia and Charity, affecting Uaso Nyiro, Mairo, Kinyaiti, Hill Side, Kabati, Isaaco, Sangare, Mahiga, Endarasha Secondary School, Charity, Kimunyuru, Nganoini, Embaringo and Watuka, among other customers.

The second outage in Nyeri will affect Karima, Gura and Muthinga.

Areas listed include Karima Mission, Gatugi Coffee Factory, Gatugi Water Supply, Mbari ya Ngai, Giathenge Market, Gathera Market, Agakui, Gura Thuthi Research, Gura Water Project, Gathaithi Water Pump, Father Nyamu Secondary School and Kiagi.

In Kwale County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Mshiu, Mrima and Lunga Lunga areas.

Customers in Mshiu, Mwangwei, Majoreni, Mrima, Lunga Lunga, Vanga, Horohoro and Mwangulu are expected to be affected.

Meanwhile, in Kilifi County, the outage will affect parts of Watamu from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected locations include Temple Point, Kaanan, Jiwe Jeupe, Dongo Kundu, Watamu Village, Lonho Lodge, Jacaranda, Plot 5 to Plot 40, Kika, Kobe, Watamu Hospital, Watamu Police, Peponi, Liedl, Dongo Kundu Primary School and Turtle Bay, alongside adjacent customers.