Editor's Review TSC has addressed a letter circulating on social media claiming that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) had rejected the proposed Career Progression Guidelines for teachers.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has warned the public against a fake letter circulating on social media claiming that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) had rejected the proposed Career Progression Guidelines for teachers.

On Monday, July 6, TSC put up a post on its social media pages, urging members of the public to disregard the document.

The forged document falsely claims that SRC had reviewed TSC’s proposed Career Progression Guidelines and declined to approve them, allegedly citing affordability, sustainability, and fiscal constraints.

It further purports to direct TSC to revise and resubmit the proposal.

This comes weeks after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) dismissed as fake a viral poster circulating online claiming that the commission is recruiting 46,000 teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

The poster, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, alleges that TSC had opened applications for thousands of teaching positions across primary, junior, and secondary schools.

File image of Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei

The advert further outlined eligibility requirements and application procedures, prompting reactions from members of the public seeking employment opportunities.

However, in a statement on Monday, June 15, TSC clarified that the advertisement is not genuine and warned Kenyans against falling for misleading information online.

"Reference is made to the above circulating poster. Please note that the information is misleading and fake," the commission stated.

TSC urged the public to verify recruitment notices and other official communication through its verified platforms to avoid being misled by fraudulent posts.

"You are always advised to rely on official communication relayed through the TSC official channels i.e. TSC Website (tsc.go.ke); Facebook (TSC KENYA) and X (@TSC_KE)," the commission added.

More recently, teachers were warned against a fake recruitment notice circulating on social media claiming that TSC has announced thousands of teaching vacancies for primary, junior and secondary schools.

The poster, which has been widely shared online, purports to advertise the replacement of teachers who exited service.

It also claims TSC is recruiting 12,632 teachers on permanent and pensionable terms, with an application deadline of July 20, 2026.

However, a warning accompanying the circulating poster has dismissed the advert as false.

"Please be aware that the above circulating information on this poster is fake!" TSC wrote.