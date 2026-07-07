Editor's Review The Ministry of Health has issued an update on the ongoing transition of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers to permanent and pensionable terms under County Governments.

The Ministry of Health has issued an update on the ongoing transition of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers to permanent and pensionable terms under County Governments.

In a statement on Monday, July 6, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the government is committed to ensuring a smooth transfer of UHC workers from the national payroll to County Government payrolls following the decision to absorb them into the public service with effect from July 1.

"I wish to reaffirm and assure all Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers, County Governments, health sector stakeholders, and the public that the Government remains fully committed to the seamless transition of UHC workers from the national payroll to County Government payrolls on permanent and pensionable terms of service," the statement read.

The ministry explained that the transition is being implemented in line with guidance from relevant government institutions and follows the government’s decision to place UHC workers on permanent and pensionable terms.

"This transition follows the Government's decision to absorb UHC workers into the public service under permanent and pensionable terms, with effect from 1st July 2026, in line with the guidance of the Public Service Commission and other relevant Government agencies," the statement added.

Duale further noted that the contracts of UHC workers had been extended to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services as preparations for the transition continued.

"In anticipation of the transition, the Public Service Commission extended the contracts of UHC workers up to 30th June 2026 to ensure continuity of service while the necessary administrative and financial arrangements were being finalized," the statement continued.

According to the Ministry, significant progress has already been achieved through a Multi-Agency Committee tasked with overseeing the transition process.

"The Ministry is pleased to report that substantial progress has been made through the Multi-Agency Committee established to oversee the transition," the statement further read.

File image of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

According to the ministry, among the key milestones achieved is the ongoing reclassification of funding from the County Governments Additional Allocation (CGAA) framework to the Division of Revenue Act (DORA), a move expected to facilitate the transfer of payroll responsibilities to County Governments.

The ministry also stated that all UHC workers moving to permanent and pensionable terms will be paid according to salary scales and allowances approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), ensuring harmonized and equitable terms of service across all counties.

The ministry said it continues to collaborate with key stakeholders, including county governments and national agencies, to ensure the transition is completed smoothly and without affecting healthcare services.

"The Ministry is working closely with the Council of Governors, County Government, Public Service Commission, the National Treasury, and the Commission for Revenue Allocation, and other stakeholders to ensure that the transition of staff and the payroll to the counties is implemented smoothly, efficiently, and without disruption to healthcare service delivery," the statement noted.

Duale also called on UHC workers to remain committed to their duties while the final stages of the process are completed and urged County Governments to keep employees informed about the progress being made.

"I therefore wish to encourage all UHC workers to continue dispensing your services diligently at your various stations and assure you that no effort is being spared to conclude the remaining processes expeditiously.

"County Governments are encouraged to continue engaging their UHC workforce and keep them informed of the progress of the transition," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after the government announced an additional Ksh8.6 billion allocation for UHC workers.

In a statement on Monday, June 15, Standing Committee on Finance and Budget Vice Chairperson, Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, said the funding would help ease the uncertainty that has affected healthcare workers for years.

"Today, I wish to update all UHC workers and the public on the progress made toward resolving the long-standing challenges affecting Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff across our counties," she said.

Mutinda revealed that Ksh8.6 billion had been set aside through the County Additional Allocation framework to support counties in meeting their obligations to UHC workers.

According to the Senator, the allocation is aimed at addressing salary arrears and other pending obligations affecting healthcare staff across counties.

"I am pleased to note that Ksh8.6 billion has been allocated through the County Additional Allocation framework specifically to address the concerns of UHC workers. This funding is expected to clear salary arrears and other pending obligations that have caused uncertainty and hardship for many healthcare workers," she added.

Mutinda described the allocation as a major milestone in efforts to provide a sustainable solution to the recurring challenges faced by UHC staff, including delayed salaries and concerns over employment terms.

"This is a significant step towards providing a lasting solution. Going forward, allocations can continue to be provided either through County Additional Allocations or through the Division of Revenue process to ensure that counties have the resources needed to meet their obligations to UHC staff," she noted.