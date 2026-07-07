Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to Ol Kalou residents not to surrender their Identity Cards to anyone ahead of the constituency by-election scheduled for July 16, 2026.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to Ol Kalou residents not to surrender their Identity Cards to anyone ahead of the constituency by-election scheduled for July 16, 2026.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 7, Gachagua told the Ol Kalou residents that their right to vote should not be compromised.

“Please don’t surrender your Identity Card to anyone,” the DCP party leader stated.

Gachagua urged the Ol Kalou locals to remain steadfast despite alleged attempts to influence them through gifts and cash ahead of the mini poll.

“My great people of Ol Kalou, do not give away your voting right. You have so far done very well in resisting goodies and cash to sway you. Don’t be deceived the last minute. Stay firm, descendants of MauMau,” said Gachagua.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

The former DP alleged that he has received reports indicating that the Ol Kalou residents were being asked to hand over their IDs in exchange for free gas cylinders and mattresses.

Gachagua claimed that the alleged scheme is aimed at denying the locals an opportunity to participate in the by-election

“Reports reaching me from Olkalou are that residents are being asked to surrender their identity cards in exchange for a free gas cylinder and a GoK-branded mattress.

“This is a scheme to deny you the opportunity and right to vote in the by-elections of 16th July 2026,” he claimed.

Further, Gachagua encouraged residents to accept development offered by the government without giving up their constitutional right to vote

“Let the cowardly regime deliver even speed boats, transformers, bullet trains, water tanks, milk and potato coolers and all that has not been delivered to Olkalou since 1963,” Gachagua added.

The DCP party leader’s claims come after the Energy PS Alex Wachira rolled out a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) programme in Ol Kalou.

In a statement, former Public CS Moses Kuria said 20,000 households in the constituency will receive a complete LPG cooking kit at Ksh1,500.

“20,000 households in Ol Kalou will receive a complete LPG cooking kit, including a gas cylinder, burner and grill, for only Ksh 1,500, compared to the market price of about Ksh 5,500.

“To the people of Ol Kalou, let us not be misled by negative voices. Development is here, and we should embrace the opportunities the Government is bringing to us,” Kuria stated.