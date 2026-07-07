Editor's Review Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has dismissed as fake a widely circulated graphic claiming he had endorsed Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii for a second term.

Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has dismissed as fake a widely circulated graphic claiming he had endorsed Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii for a second term ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The fabricated image alleged that Bitok had announced his support for Bii's re-election bid and declared his own intention to run for office in 2032.

However, in an update on Tuesday, July 7, Bitok rejected the claims, describing the image as fabricated and poking fun at its poor grammar.

"If I were making such a major announcement, I promise it wouldn’t begin with, 'after several consideration and meeting…' Fake alerts deserve better grammar. Kindly disregard this fabricated image," he wrote.

File image of Julius Bitok

This comes weeks after Bitok made headlines for asking schools to negotiate with students over examinations amid the ongoing school unrest.

Speaking during Educational Day at Kisabei Secondary School, Bomet County, the PS outlined what he said were causes of restlessness among learners leading to strikes and fire-related tragedies.

Bitok put schools on notice, calling the administrations out for apparently failing to address issues bedevilling the students.

Examination schedules and timetables are among the issues the PS noted that are causing restlessness among learners.

According to Bitok, students resort to burning schools as a show of indifference and lack of interest. He called on heads of institutions to give audience to the learners and address their concerns.

Bitok announced that school heads and principals have been instructed not to forcibly administer examinations to learners, nor indeed force them through other activities they may not be interested in.

"We have told the school principals and teachers not to force students to do exams. They should negotiate with them. If they are not ready, even for mock exams, they should talk to the students.

"It is better for exams to be postponed than to force them, because by morning, they may have burned down the school. We must ensure we listen to these learners. They have something to say," he said.

At the same time, Bitok also took a dig at parents who cushion their children even when they err.

He said parents still reserve the responsibility of disciplining their children and shaping them into responsible people.