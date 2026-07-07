Editor's Review Governor Gideon Mung'aro has announced that the construction of the new Kilifi County Headquarters is nearing completion.

Governor Gideon Mung'aro has announced that the construction of the new Kilifi County Headquarters is nearing completion.

In an update on Tuesday, July 7, Mung'aro said the project is steadily progressing toward becoming the county government's permanent administrative home.

"We are almost there. The new Kilifi County Headquarters is steadily taking shape, bringing us closer to a future where county services will be delivered from a permanent home built for the people of Kilifi," he wrote.

File image of the new Kilifi County Headquarters

Mung'aro described the new headquarters as a symbol of the county administration's commitment to improving governance and delivering services more effectively.

"More than just an office, this landmark investment reflects our commitment to efficient service delivery, prudent use of public resources, and a government that is closer to its people," he added.

File image of the new Kilifi County Headquarters

Mung'aro said the building has been planned with efficiency and sustainability in mind, ensuring it benefits both county employees and the public for many years.

"Soon, residents will access county services in a modern, purpose-built facility designed to enhance efficiency, improve the working environment, and serve generations to come," he further read.

File image of the new Kilifi County Headquarters

Meanwhile, the government has announced significant progress in the construction of the Funyula Affordable Housing Project in Busia County.

In an update earlier Tuesday, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project is designed to provide quality homes while creating well-planned communities that support economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents.

He noted that the government remains committed to expanding access to affordable homes across the country through continued investment in housing developments.

"Decent housing is more than shelter; it is a foundation for dignity, productivity and economic growth. A workforce that lives in safe and well-planned communities is better positioned to contribute to national development.

"It is for this reason that the Government continues to invest in the Affordable Housing Programme, including the Funyula Affordable Housing Project in Busia County, which is taking shape as a modern residential estate," he wrote

According to Omollo, the construction phase has largely been completed, with the remaining work focusing on finishing touches.

"Construction works across the development have been completed, with painting and final finishes now underway on the residential blocks," he added.

Omollo explained that the estate has been designed to cater to different categories of homebuyers by providing both social and affordable housing options.

"The project brings together a balanced mix of social and affordable housing, with designated blocks catering to different housing needs and income groups, ensuring broader access to quality homes," he noted.