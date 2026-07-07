Editor's Review "Should you come next to that car and they suspect that you are carrying a weapon, they could just shoot you, and I won't be responsible."

Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi has warned that he will not be held responsible if members of his security detail shoot youths who decide to hang onto his vehicle.

Atandi expressed concern over a worrying trend of youths trying to take money from politicians or seeking an audience with them by force, stating that it had gone out of hand.

He revealed that sometimes, the youths go as far as hanging on MPs' vehicles, and warned that if they did the same to him, they should be prepared to face whatever consequences that may follow.

"Once I have left a meeting and I am being driven out, you are not allowed to hang on my car, because when I am inside, I am under the protection of the government and have armed police officers protecting me.

"Should you come next to that car and they suspect that you are carrying a weapon, they could just shoot you, and I won't be responsible," he stated.

A file photo of Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi.



Atandi insisted that he had no problem listening to and helping the youths, but insisted that there had to be some level of decorum.

He declared that any youths who want to meet him outside of already planned engagements must book an appointment and explain who they are.

"If you want to meet me, you book an appointment, and I will allow you to come and see me, but you cannot come to a meeting where you have not been invited and join by force. That is illegal, and you will not be allowed," he added.

The lawmaker added that real progress requires a conversation, not a confrontation, and urged the youths to engage constructively with leaders.

His statement comes days after a youth mobiliser, Cecil Ouma, died under unclear circumstances in an incident involving Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Jacobs Fikirini's security detail.

Preliminary reports revealed that Ouma had allegedly sought an audience with PS Fikirini after the youths he mobilised were dissatisfied with the token offered to them for attending the function graced by the PS.

The mobiliser was allegedly shot and his body dumped from the vehicle before the motorcade drove off. PSFikirini has recorded a statement on the incident and promised to cooperate with the investigations.