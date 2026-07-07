Editor's Review Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has shared new details following the tragic death of his sister, Ann Chebochok, who lost her life in a road accident along Nairobi's Southern Bypass.

Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has shared new details following the tragic death of his sister, Ann Chebochok, who lost her life in a road accident along Nairobi's Southern Bypass.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 7, Ruto revealed when the tragic accident occurred and confirmed that his sister died shortly after the early morning crash.

"A few minutes to 6.00 a.m yesterday, we lost our beloved sister, Ann Chebochok in a tragic road accident that occurred along the Southern Bypass, Nairobi," he wrote.

Ruto also shared the findings of the postmortem examination, saying doctors established the injuries that caused her death.

"A postmortem examination conducted at the Lee Funeral Home established that she sustained severe internal organ injuries which sadly led to her untimely demise," he added.

Ruto further updated the public on the condition of Ann's daughter, who was travelling with her when the accident happened.

"At the time of the accident, our sister was in the company of her daughter, who sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital shortly after receiving medical attention," he further said.

Ruto concluded by expressing gratitude to Kenyans for standing with the family through prayers and messages of comfort.

"As a family, we are deeply hit by this tragic loss. Preparations for her final send-off are ongoing and other arrangements will be communicated in due course.

"We sincerely appreciate the overwhelming love, prayers and the support we have received so far during this difficult time and we kindly ask that you continue to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we come to terms with this tragic loss," he concluded.

File image of Ann Chebochok

As condolences continued to pour in, leaders and close friends remembered Ann as a compassionate and kind-hearted woman whose sudden death has left many in shock.

Former Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore recalled receiving the heartbreaking news that Ann and her daughter had been involved in a road accident and believing she was receiving treatment.

"My friend, my sister Ann, yesterday was the longest day in a long time. That news that came early in the morning shattered my heart. I was told that you and Chebet had been involved in an accident and that you were receiving treatment in the hospital," she wrote.

Bore said she immediately sought to help and prayed for Ann's recovery, only to receive devastating news moments later.

"Without hesitation, I sent someone to check on you and help in any way they could. I prayed earnestly, asking God to heal you and bring you safely through. Then, just 30 minutes later, another phone call came , one I never imagined I would receive," she added.

Bore described the pain she felt after learning that Ann had succumbed to her injuries.

"The words that you were gone changed everything. That news hit me hard and deep. My heart sank, and I found myself struggling to believe that you were no longer with us," she further said.

Remembering their friendship, Bore said Ann was like a sister and that her kindness and warmth would never be forgotten.

"Ann, you were more than a friend, you were my sister. It's painful to know that we will never share another conversation, another laugh, or create more memories together. Your kindness, your warmth, and the love you so freely gave will forever remain in our hearts," she noted.

Bore also prayed for the speedy recovery of Ann's daughter who survived the crash.

"To Chebet, I continue to pray for your healing and recovery. May God strengthen you, restore your health, and carry you through this difficult season. Wishing you a speedy and complete recovery," she concluded.

On the other hand, Presidential Advisor Charles Keter also mourned Ann, describing her as a respected member of the community whose kindness touched many lives.

"I have received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of Ann Chebochok, wife of John Chebochok, in a tragic road accident along the Southern Bypass in Nairobi.

"Ann was a shining example in her community, widely admired and respected for her kindness, humility, and genuine commitment to the well being of others," he said.

Keter further prayed for the recovery of the couple's daughter and extended his condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Kipchimchim.

"I pray for the quick and full recovery of their daughter, who sustained injuries in the accident. To the family, relatives, and the people of Kipchimchim, may you find comfort and strength during this difficult time," he concluded.