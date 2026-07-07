Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of four counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of four counties on Wednesday, July 8.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 7, the company said the outages will affect customers in parts of West Pokot, Nyeri, Murang’a, and Embu counties.

In West Pokot County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Kacheliba and Alale areas.

The affected locations are Mtembur, Serewo, Kitalakapel, Kacheliba, Orolwo, Lokichar, Timale, Kodich, Nakwijit, Karameri, Konyao, Kodera, Ngotut, Kasei, Losam, Natimeri, Kiwawa, Chelopoy, Alale and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Nyeri County, the planned outage will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will affect customers in Kiangogoyo, Karindundu Coffee Factory, Kiahiti, Kirimara High School, Iruruma, and Muchohi.

Mutoi, Ndima-ini Market, Mutuma-ini, Kahuta-ini, Kianyange, Kiriko, Muhaka-ini, Safaricom Boosters, Airtel Boosters and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Murang’a County, electricity will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Kabuta, Bishop Perlo and Nokras Riverline areas.

The affected locations include Bishop Perlo, Kabuta, Gakonya, Nokras Hotel, Murang’a Girls, Kiangatia Primary and adjacent customers.

In Embu County, the outage is scheduled between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and will affect Machanga, Iriamurai, Thiba Farm, Jaganathi Farm, Kianjiru, Kamutuanjiri, Makima Market, and Kanyonga Secondary School.

Other affected areas are Ngecha Market, Mbondoni Market, Mbondoni Safaricom, Kitololoni Market, Mulukusi Market, Mwanyani Market, Urua, Ndunguni, Unguni and adjacent customers.