Editor's Review The Social Health Authority (SHA) has introduced fingerprint identification for registered child dependants aged between 7 and 17 years.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has introduced fingerprint identification for registered child dependants aged between 7 and 17 years.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 7, the agency said the move aimed at improving beneficiary verification during healthcare visits.

Announcing the rollout, SHA explained how the new identification process will work for eligible child dependants.

"The child's fingerprint will be captured at a SHA-contracted healthcare provider when the child visits for treatment. It will be used to identify the child and confirm that the correct beneficiary is receiving care," the statement read.

SHA clarified that fingerprint registration will only be carried out with the approval of a parent or legal guardian.

"Parents or guardians are required to give consent for the fingerprint to be captured," the statement added.

SHA also noted that alternative verification methods will remain available in situations where fingerprint authentication cannot be completed.

"Where fingerprint verification is not possible, the facility may use the contributor's identification number and a one-time password (OTP)," the statement further read.

SHA further assured parents and guardians that children's personal information collected through the process will be protected in accordance with Kenyan data protection laws and existing health insurance regulations.

"The child's information will be handled securely in line with the Data Protection Act, 2019. This process is supported by the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023 and Regulation 38 of the Social Health Insurance Regulations, 2024," the statement concluded.

File image of Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO Mercy Mwangangi

This comes days after the government began the process of settling verified outstanding hospital claims inherited from the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) after releasing Ksh4 billion to eligible healthcare facilities.

In a statement on Saturday, July 4, SHA announced that the funds will be paid to healthcare providers whose claims have been verified, with hospitals required to complete a sign-off process before the payments are released.

According to SHA, a total of 3,527 eligible healthcare facilities will benefit from the exercise, with the full list available on the SHA website and at SHA County Offices.

"To receive payment, eligible healthcare facilities are required to execute sign-off agreements confirming that their verified claims have been fully settled," the statement read.

SHA also outlined the measures it has put in place to ensure the process is completed smoothly across all regions.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) has deployed officers to various county offices to facilitate this sign-off process, which must be completed to allow for the release of payments," the statement added.

According to a regional schedule for the sign-off exercise, healthcare facilities in the Western region will report to the SHA Office in Kisumu on 6th and 7th July.

The exercise will cover facilities from Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Busia, Vihiga, Kakamega, and Bungoma.

The North Rift region will hold its exercise on 8th and 9th July at the SHA Office in Eldoret for facilities in Trans Nzoia, Turkana, West Pokot, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, and Baringo.

Healthcare providers in the South Rift region will complete the sign-off process on 10th July at the SHA Office in Nakuru.

The exercise will cover Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, and Narok counties.

The Central region exercise is scheduled for 13th and 14th July at the SHA Office in Nyeri, serving facilities from Nyandarua, Laikipia, Samburu, Isiolo, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, and Marsabit.

Facilities in the Eastern region will report to the SHA Office in Embu on 15th July. The exercise will include healthcare providers from Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Kitui counties.

For the Nairobi region, facilities from Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Makueni, and Kiambu counties will attend the sign-off exercise at the 3rd Floor Training Room at SHA Headquarters on 16th and 17th July.

The Coast region exercise will take place at the SHA Office in Mombasa on 20th and 21st July, covering Taita Taveta, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River, and Lamu counties.

The final phase will be conducted in the North Eastern region at the SHA Office in Garissa on 23rd and 24th July for facilities in Garissa, Mandera, and Wajir counties.