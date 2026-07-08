Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced a routine upgrade of its ICT systems, a process that will temporarily affect several online voter services.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced a routine upgrade of its ICT systems, a process that will temporarily affect several online voter services.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 7, the commission said the maintenance exercise is aimed at improving the reliability, security, and overall performance of its digital platforms.

"The Commission wishes to inform stakeholders and members of the public that we are currently undertaking a routine upgrade of our ICT systems to enhance reliability, security and performance of our services," the notice read.

IEBC explained that the ongoing system maintenance will temporarily disrupt access to key online voter services.

"Consequently, this exercise will temporarily affect public voter search services available through verify.iebc.or.ke; voter transfers and change of particulars," the notice added.

Despite the temporary interruption to online services, the commission assured Kenyans that in-person voter registration remains fully operational across the country.

"However, the ongoing voter registration at the 290 Constituency offices, Huduma Centers and Customer Experience Center at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi will continue uninterrupted," the notice further read.

IEBC noted that it will notify the public once the ICT upgrade has been completed and all affected services have been restored.

File image of IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon

This comes days after IEBC announced that all public officers seeking to contest for elective seats in the 2027 general election are required to resign by February 9, 2027.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 24, during the launch of the Election Operation Plan 2025–2027, IEBC Commissioner Ann Nderitu noted that public officers seeking elective positions should resign six months before the date of the election.

"A public officer who intends to contest in the General Election shall resign from public office within six (6) months before the date of Election, being on or before Tuesday, 9th February, 2027," she said.

At the same time, Nderitu announced that political parties have until March 16, 2027, to submit the party membership lists to the commission.

The parties intending to field candidates in the 2027 general election are also required to submit the names of the candidates contesting in the party primaries and the date and venue of the nominations by March 16, 2027.

"Political parties intending to present candidates in the General Election shall submit the names of persons contesting in the party primaries, the date and venues of the primaries on or before Tuesday, 16th March, 2027," Nderitu stated.

Nderitu instructed political parties to conduct primaries and resolve intra-party disputes on or before Sunday, May 9, 2027.

Meanwhile, candidates seeking to run as independent candidates must not be members of any registered political party by Sunday, May 9, 2027, and are required to submit their names and symbols that they intend to use during the election on the same date.

Nderitu also announced that the nomination exercise for both political party candidates and independent candidates will take place between Saturday, May 29, 2027, and Friday, June 11, 2027.

"The nomination papers shall be delivered by the candidates to the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission between the hours of eight O’clock in the morning and one O’clock in the afternoon, and between the hours of two O’clock and four O’clock in the afternoon at a place designated by the Commission," she stated.

Further, the IEBC Commissioner announced that the campaign period for the 2027 general election will run from May 29, 2027 to August 7, 2027,

"The campaign period for purposes of Tuesday, 10th August, 2027 General Election shall commence on Saturday, May 29th, 2027 and cease on Saturday, 7th August, 2027, being 48 hours before the General Election Day," she further said.