Editor's Review The Ministry of Defence has announced the recruitment of a new Chairperson for the Advisory Committee on Military Veterans, inviting qualified retired senior military officers to submit applications.

The Ministry of Defence has announced the recruitment of a new Chairperson for the Advisory Committee on Military Veterans, inviting qualified retired senior military officers to submit applications for the position.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 8, the ministry said the vacancy will become effective in early August, with interested and eligible candidates required to submit their applications within 21 days from the date of the notice.

"Pursuant to sections 10(1), 10(2)(a), 11(a), 11(c) and 12 of the Military Veterans Act, Cap 199A, Laws of Kenya, the Ministry of Defence is pleased to announce to the public an upcoming vacancy in the Office of the Chairperson of the Advisory Committee on Military Veterans w.e.f 04 August 2026," the notice read.

The Ministry of Defence said applicants must be retired general officers of the Armed Forces or the Kenya Defence Forces.

Candidates must also satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, which sets out the principles of leadership and integrity for holders of public office.

File image of Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya with the senior KDF leadership

The ministry directed interested applicants to submit written applications within 21 days of the notice.

The applications should include full personal identification details, career particulars, and a statement outlining the reasons and motivation for seeking the appointment.

Applications should be addressed to the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Defence, P.O. Box 40668-00100, Ulinzi House, Lenana Road, Nairobi.

The ministry also stated that physical copies may be delivered at the Ministry of Defence through Ulinzi Gate.

Elsewhere, this comes a month after police officers in Migori arrested a suspect posing as a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer after he was found in possession of a firearm during a football match between Migori Youth FC and Equity Bank FC at Sony Green Stadium in Awendo.

In a statement on Monday, June 8, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as Godfrey Otieno, was arrested after he attempted to force his way into the VIP dias during the match.

The security officers at the venue spotted Otieno and quickly moved to restrain him. During the confrontation, the suspect drew a pistol, prompting the officers to disarm him before the situation escalated.

"Law enforcement officers in Migori have arrested a man found in illegal possession of a CZ pistol during a football showdown between Migori Youth FC and Equity Bank FC at Sony Green Stadium in Awendo.

"The rogue individual, identified as Godfrey Otieno, aka Daddy, tried to storm the VIP dais while the game was in full swing," DCI stated.

Otieno was found in possession of a CZ pistol loaded with ten rounds of ammunition.

Investigations established that the seized firearm belonged to Peter Jobando, a licensed civilian firearm holder.

Jobando, who showed up at the scene, admitted that he had handed the weapon to Otieno and was also arrested for allowing an unauthorized person to possess a firearm.