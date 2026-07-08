Editor's Review Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has been hospitalized after falling ill.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has been hospitalized after falling ill.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 8, Maina said she is recovering well and expects to be discharged from the hospital soon.

The UDA lawmaker also thanked Kenyans for their prayers and well wishes during her illness.

“Hello Everyone. I would like to notify you that I am a bit unwell but recovering. I expect to be discharged soon and appreciate your prayers and well wishes,” Maina wrote.

However, the Kirinyaga Woman Representative did not disclose what she was suffering from.

File image of Njeri Maina.

This comes weeks after Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital after he felt unwell.

The ODM MP spent more than a week in the hospital and was visited by several politicians and government officials.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, ODM Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo and Raila Odinga Junior were among the leaders who visited Aladwa while admitted at the medical facility.

He was also visited by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri, Vihiga Senator George Khaniri, Former Dagorreti South MP Dennis Waweru and Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah.

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana, Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from Nairobi County and the County Chief Officer for Water and Sewerage Services, Oscar Omoke, also visited the Makadara MP.

Aladwa expressed gratitude to the leaders for taking time to visit, support and encourage him during his admission.

On June 29, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya visited Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi, who is recovering after suffering a stroke while receiving treatment in India.

In a statement, Natembeya said Wanyonyi remains in the thoughts and prayers of the people of Trans Nzoia, while wishing him a full recovery and a return to serving his constituents.

"Today, I visited Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi, Member of Parliament for Kwanza Constituency, to personally wish him a speedy recovery," he said.