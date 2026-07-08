Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing upgrading of the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing upgrading of the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 8, PS Omollo said the project includes the expansion of the stadium’s seating capacity from 8,200 to between 13,000 and 15,000 in the intermediate phases.

File image of the aerial view of Afraha Stadium.

PS Omollo noted that the long-term target is to have the stadium have a capacity of 20,000 seats.

“The upgrade includes the expansion of spectator capacity from the current 8,200 to between 13,000 and 15,000 in the intermediate phases, with a long-term target of 20,000 seats,” read the statement in part.

Other ongoing works at Afraha include construction of modern pavilions, installation of high-mast floodlights for night matches and development of an all-weather Tartan athletics track.

File image of ongoing modernization of the Afraha Stadium.

The football pitch is also being upgraded to meet international competition standards, alongside the provision of secure parking spaces and improved sanitation facilities.

PS Omollo noted that the project is part of the government’s plan to upgrade facilities that will serve as training venues during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to PS Omollo, the modernization of Afraha Stadium is being implemented by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

File image of the Afraha Stadium.

Further, the Interior PS said the facility will strengthen Nakuru's status as a regional sports hub once completed.

“Upon completion, the facility will strengthen Nakuru's status as a regional sports hub, nurture local talent and stimulate sports tourism and economic growth,” stated PS Omollo.

This comes a day after Deputy President Kithure Kindiki inspected the 60,000-seater Raila Odinga stadium along Ngong Road.

File image of the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

In a statement, DP Kindiki said the state-of-the-art stadium is nearing competition.

“The magnificent 60,000-seater Talanta Sports City along Ngong Road, Nairobi, is near ready.

“Awesome in size and beautiful to behold, this is the first international stadium to be built in this Country since the completion of Kasarani Stadium in 1987, thirty-nine years ago,” Kindiki stated.

The Deputy President also disclosed that the government is upgrading 31 other stadia across the country.