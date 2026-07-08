Editor's Review Police Officers have arrested a suspected firearms dealer and recovered a cache of firearms and ammunition.

Police Officers have arrested a suspected firearms dealer and recovered a cache of firearms and ammunition.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 8, the National Police Service (NPS) said the suspect was nabbed at the Kanyonyo Vehicle Checkpoint (VCP) while on his way to Nairobi.

The officers conducted a search on the suspect’s vehicles, which led to the recovery of firearms and ammunition.

“Officers from the National Police Service today, 8th July 2026, intercepted and arrested a high-profile suspect believed to be a major player in the illegal arms trade network.

“The suspect was apprehended at the Kanyonyo Vehicle Checkpoint (VCP) while in transit to Nairobi. Following a targeted search of the vehicle, security officers recovered firearms and a large cache of ammunition,” read the statement in part.

File image of ammunition recovered by the police.

According to NPS, the suspect is allegedly involved in the illegal sale, supply and distribution of firearms and ammunition across several regions of the country.

The service noted that the suspect's arrest has disrupted a major supply chain that would have fueled illegal activities in Nairobi and its surrounding areas.

“This interception has disrupted a significant criminal supply chain intended to fuel criminal activity within the capital city and its environs,” NPS added.

Further, NPS said the suspect is in police custody and is assisting detectives with ongoing investigations to uncover his wider network of suppliers and buyers.

The suspect is set to be arraigned in court to face the relevant charges.

This comes after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) conducted a raid on a house in Sungura area in Eldoret and recovered five Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) jungle jackets, a heavy wedge hammer, a crowbar, two mobile phones, among other items.

In a statement, DCI said the premises served as a base of operations for a suspected criminal gang.

“The recovery of the military-style attire adds a crucial piece to the ongoing investigations into a criminal network masquerading as police and military personnel to carry out violent robberies across the Rift Valley region,” DCI stated.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) detectives processed the scene and documented the recovered items.