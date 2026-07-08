Editor's Review The government has issued an update on the construction of the 10,000-seater Thika Stadium, highlighting it as one of Kenya's flagship investments in modern sports infrastructure.

Construction of the 10,000-seater Thika Stadium is steadily progressing, with the national government highlighting the project as one of Kenya's flagship investments in modern sports infrastructure.

In an update on Wednesday, July 8, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi said the project is taking shape beyond the visible construction activity.

"We are witnessing the true transforming of an ambitious vision into a landmark sporting facility that will inspire generations of athletes across Thika, wider Kiambu County and Kenya at large," he wrote.

File image of construction works at Thika Stadium

Mwangi said the stadium will feature facilities built to international standards, including a FIFA-compliant football pitch, an athletics track, and modern spectator amenities.

"Featuring a FIFA-standard football pitch, an eight-lane tartan athletics track, a modern VIP pavilion, well-equipped changing rooms, expansive covered spectator stands, and other world-class amenities, the stadium is set to redefine the sporting experience while positioning Kiambu County among Kenya's leading destinations for sports and recreation," he added.

File image of construction works at Thika Stadium

Mwangi added that the venue is being developed to accommodate top-level competitions and training camps, enabling the region to attract major sporting events.

"Designed to host premier local and international competitions, training camps, and other major sporting events, Thika Stadium will significantly enhance the region's capacity to attract high-profile tournaments, stimulate sports tourism, and establish Thika as a vibrant hub for sporting excellence," he further said.

File image of construction works at Thika Stadium

Mwangi noted that the stadium is expected to create opportunities for young people to develop their sporting talents, pursue professional careers, and benefit from new economic prospects.

"Over and above the infrastructure, the stadium represents a strategic investment in people. It will provide thousands of young men and women with an accessible platform to nurture their talents, pursue professional sporting careers, and unlock new economic opportunities," he stated.

File image of construction works at Thika Stadium

Mwangi also noted that the construction phase has already generated employment for hundreds of local youths, providing income and economic benefits to communities surrounding the project.

"During construction alone, the project has created employment for hundreds of local youths, delivering meaningful economic benefits to surrounding communities," he concluded.

File image of construction works at Thika Stadium

This comes days after the Ministry of Sports issued an update on the construction of the 10,000-seater Ol Kalou Stadium in Nyandarua County.

In an update on Monday, June 29, Mwangi described the project as a transformative investment that will boost sports development, tourism, youth empowerment, and economic growth in the region.

The ministry said the facility is being developed to international standards and will play a significant role in positioning Nyandarua County as one of Kenya's leading sporting destinations once completed.

"The 10,000-seater Ol Kalou Stadium in Nyandarua County stands as a transformative investment and a cornerstone in accelerating sports development across the region and beyond," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the stadium is being designed with modern facilities capable of hosting major sporting competitions and other large-scale events.

"Designed to be a top sporting infrastructure, the facility will feature a standard football pitch, an eight-lane tartan athletics track, a dedicated VIP warm-up track, fully equipped changing rooms, modern spectator terraces, and ample parking," the statement added.

The government further stated that the completed facility will elevate Nyandarua's status within Kenya's sporting landscape by providing infrastructure capable of accommodating competitions at different levels.

"Upon completion, the stadium will firmly position Nyandarua among Kenya's premier sporting destinations with the capacity to host major national, regional, and international sporting events," the statement further read.

In addition, the government said the stadium will become a key facility for identifying and developing sporting talent, particularly among young athletes from Nyandarua County and the wider Central Kenya region.

"Once complete, the stadium will play a pivotal role in advancing the Government's talent identification and development agenda, providing young athletes from Nyandarua and the wider Central Kenya region with a world-class platform to nurture their abilities and pursue excellence," the statement added.

The ministry described the ongoing construction as evidence of Nyandarua's growing contribution to the country's sports sector.

"The ongoing construction of the Ol Kalou Stadium is clear proof that Nyandarua County is not merely participating in Kenya's sports transformation, it is helping lead it," the statement concluded.