Editor's Review The Ministry of Mining has announced plans to begin regulating the salt industry following a Court of Appeal ruling that classified salt as a mineral.

The Ministry of Mining has announced plans to begin regulating the salt industry following a Court of Appeal ruling that classified salt as a mineral.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 7, Mining Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai said the ministry has already initiated consultations with industry stakeholders to discuss the implementation of the court's decision.

"Following the recent landmark Court of Appeal ruling affirming that salt is a mineral under the Mining Act, 2016, and that the salt industry is to be regulated within the framework of the Act, I today met with leaders from the salt sector to discuss the way forward," he wrote.

Kimtai noted that the meeting centered on the effects of the court's decision, the transition into the new regulatory framework, and the need for cooperation between the government and industry players during the implementation process.

"Our engagement focused on the implications of the judgment, the transition to the new regulatory framework, and the importance of fostering a collaborative partnership between Government and industry," he added.

Kimtai said the government's focus will be on implementing the court ruling in a manner that is transparent, predictable, and based on consultations with stakeholders.

"As we implement the Court's decision, our priority is to ensure a transparent, predictable, and consultative approach that supports investment, regulatory compliance, sustainable resource management, and the continued growth of the sector," he concluded.

File image of Mining PS Harry Kimtai's meeting with salt industry stakeholders

This comes a week after the Ministry of Agriculture announced a large-scale rice purchase programme targeting more than 70,000 bags of locally produced Mwea rice.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, the ministry said the initiative brings together the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC), the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), and farmers' cooperatives led by the Mwea Rice Growers Multipurpose Cooperative Society (MRGM).

Acting AFA Director General Calistus Kundu said the government remains focused on ensuring rice farmers have a reliable market for their produce.

He added that strengthening local production is key to reducing the country's dependence on imported rice.

KNTC Managing Director Lucy Anangwe said deliveries are expected to continue until mid-August before the rice is distributed to public institutions nationwide.

"We are here to assess the situation on the ground and reassure farmers that the Government remains committed to supporting the marketing of locally produced rice. KNTC is fully committed to mopping up the rice produced by farmers," Anangwe said.

According to officials, the MRGM Cooperative Society, which represents more than 80 per cent of rice farmers in the region, currently has over 30,000 bags of rice in storage.

The cooperative also expects another 25,000 bags from the ongoing third crop season, while self-help groups are holding more than 15,000 additional bags, bringing the total volume targeted under the programme to over 70,000 bags.

To speed up the collection process, KNTC and the cooperative have agreed to transport at least two truckloads of rice every day.

The milling facility will also introduce a third production shift, increasing daily milling capacity to 56 tonnes while creating additional employment opportunities.