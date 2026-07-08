Editor's Review Kenya has received a major boost in its campaign to secure a seat at the ICJ, with Judge Phoebe Okowa receiving the highest number of co-nominations ever secured by an African candidate.

Kenya has received a major boost in its campaign to secure a seat at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), with Judge Phoebe Okowa receiving the highest number of co-nominations ever secured by an African candidate ahead of the November 2026 elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 8, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei said Kenya's candidate for the 2027-2036 ICJ term has been co-nominated by 27 national groups from across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America.

He said Kenya appreciates the international endorsement that Okowa has received from national groups across different regions of the world.

"I express Kenya’s sincere appreciation to all National Groups that have co-nominated Judge Phoebe Okowa to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the 2027-2036 term- the highest number of co-nominations garnered by an African ICJ candidate so far," he wrote.

The countries that nominated Judge Okowa include The Bahamas, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Denmark, Djibouti, Ecuador, Finland, France, Georgia, Greece, Guatemala, and Hungary.

Others are Kenya, Latvia, Malta, Mauritius, Namibia, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Norway, Senegal, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

File image of Phoebe Okowa and Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei

Sing'Oei thanked member states and the wider international community for supporting Kenya's bid, saying the government looks forward to the ICJ elections scheduled for November 2026.

"We remain grateful to all Member States and the entire international community for your cross- regional support and confidence placed in the candidature of Judge Okowa throughout this process as we look ahead to the November, 2026 ICJ elections," he added.

The government launched its campaign to secure a full term for Okowa at the ICJ in February.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3, Sing’Oei confirmed Kenya’s decision to present Okowa for a full term at the World Court.

He went on to describe Okowa’s historic role and professional standing, emphasizing her pioneering status and influence in the development of international law.

"Kenya is proud to formally launch the candidature of Judge Phoebe Okowa for a full term at the International Court of Justice (2027–2036).

"As the first African woman on the International Law Commission and now a Judge of the World Court, Judge Okowa is a trailblazer whose scholarship and practical expertise in international law have shaped global jurisprudence," he said.

Sing’Oei framed her re-election as a matter that extends beyond national interest, while appealing to Kenya’s diplomatic partners for backing.

"Her re-election isn't just a win for Kenya; it is a commitment to a fair, diverse, and rules-based international order. We invite our partners in the diplomatic community to support this distinguished jurist as she continues to serve the cause of global justice," he added.