Editor's Review President William Ruto has signed the Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill 2026 into law.

President William Ruto has signed the Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill 2026 into law.

The Head of State assented to the bill on Wednesday, July 8, during a ceremony at State House, Nairobi.

Highlighting the new legislation, National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge said the bill provides the framework for establishing the Sovereign Wealth Fund and its management.

“This bill proposes to provide a legal framework for the establishment of the Sovereign Wealth Fund and provides an institutional framework for proper and efficient management of that fund by distinguished professionals who are competent to take care of the fund,” said Njoroge.

He also mentioned that the Sovereign Wealth Fund will have three components: the Stabilization Fund, Strategic and Infrastructure Fund and the Future Generations Fund.

President William Ruto assenting to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill 2026

Njoroge noted that the stabilization fund will help the government to cushion Kenyans from macroeconomic shocks.

“The stabilization fund is supposed to assist the national government to cushion the people of Kenya from any shocks that may be associated with macroeconomic instability, including pandemics and other natural phenomena,” he stated.

The Strategic Infrastructure Investment Fund will, on the other hand, be used for the purposes of pulling resources from the private sector to construct infrastructure, while the Future Generations Fund provides that 30 of the funds be allocated towards the future generation.

“The Future Generations Fund has got the highest amount of protection compared to the other components, including the fact that you cannot borrow against it. So that those funds are secured for future generations,” Njoroge stated.

The Sovereign Wealth Fund will be managed by a board with the chairman appointed by the president.

This comes months after President Ruto signed the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) Bill 2026 into law.

President Ruto assented to the bill on Monday, March 9, at State House, Nairobi.

During the ceremony, Njoroge explained that the new law aims to mobilize capital from non-traditional sources.

Njoroge also noted that the bill is intended to reduce overreliance on public debt and taxation in funding infrastructure projects.

“This bill is intended to mobilize private capital from non-traditional sources of infrastructure finance. It is also intended to reduce the overreliance on public debt and taxation to finance capital and corporate infrastructure projects,” he stated.

He highlighted that the bill clearly defines the projects that NIF will fund; these include national highways, expressways, railways, seaports and airports.