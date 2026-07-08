Editor's Review The placement cycle, conducted by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), saw nearly 294,000 students securing admission to various institutions across the country.

The Ministry of Education has announced the completion of the 2026/2027 university and college placement exercise.

The placement cycle, conducted by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), saw nearly 294,000 students securing admission to various institutions across the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 8, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba noted that the centralized placement system has recorded remarkable growth since its introduction.

"I am pleased to announce that the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service has completed the 2026/2027 Placement Cycle of students to universities and colleges.

"Since 2014 when we began centralized placement under the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service, there has been significant growth and advancement in the placement sphere," he said.

Ogamba highlighted the increase in placements by comparing the inaugural exercise with the current cycle, saying the number of students admitted has more than quadrupled.

"To illustrate the growth, during its first ever placement in June 2014, KUCCPS placed only 72,338 students to universities and colleges, compared to 293,869 students who are being placed today," he added.

According to the placement results, 202,133 students secured admission to degree programmes, while 28,246 were placed at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

Another 500 students joined Diploma in Law (Paralegal) programmes, 765 secured admission to Kenya Utalii College, and 875 were placed in secondary Teacher Training College (TTC) programmes.

The ministry also disclosed that 8,915 candidates who qualified for degree programmes opted instead to pursue Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses.

File image of KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome

KUCCPS Board Chairman Cyrus Gituai said the placement process was guided by newly developed criteria formulated through consultations with universities and professional regulatory bodies.

"The Placement Board developed criteria for placement to universities, through a consultative process that involved universities and professional or regulatory bodies," he explained.

Gituai added that the revised criteria broadened opportunities for learners by removing some admission barriers, addressing stakeholder concerns and creating more pathways for students with technical subject backgrounds.

"The new criteria removed entry barriers to some programmes, aligned programme clusters to address stakeholder concerns, and expanded possible career pathways for learners taking technical subjects at KCSE level. The new criteria has been implemented for the first time in this placement cycle," he added.

Meanwhile, Ogamba reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening the education sector through continued reforms and expanded access to quality learning opportunities.

He also pointed to the record funding allocated to education in the current financial year as evidence of the government's investment in the sector.

"The Government remains steadfast in its resolve to reform the education sector and expand access to quality and relevant education and training.

"Indeed, no other administration has invested as heavily in our children’s education. The latest affirmation of this is the historic allocation of Ksh. 784.5 billion to the education sector. This is the highest allocation to any sector this Financial Year," he further said.

On her part, KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome said the number of students qualifying for university has continued to rise, with the placement agency successfully accounting for the majority of those who attained the minimum university entry grade.

"We have seen a steady increase in the number of students qualifying for university. We can account for 81% of the students who attained C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examinations," she stated.