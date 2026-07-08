Editor's Review Karen Nyamu has declared that she will be Kenya's first woman president after serving as Sifuna's Deputy President for two terms.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has declared that she will be Kenya's first woman president after serving as Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's Deputy President for two terms





In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 8, Nyamu gave a detailed explanation of how she would become the Head of State in 2052, and Sifuna's role in her quest to lead the country.





She explained that Sifuna would become the Opposition Leader after the 2027 General Elections, a position he would hold for 15 years.





Nyamu added that the embattled ODM Secretary-General would lose the 2032 and 2037 elections to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, but would have matured politically by the time the country goes to the ballot in 2042.





She added that by then she would have also been ripe for national politics and that Sifuna would pick her as a running mate.





A file photo of Senator Karen Nyamu.







"In that scenario, Sifuna probably comes second to President Ruto in 2027 and becomes Official Opposition Leader from 2027 to 2032. That's a powerful platform. keeping government in check, sharpening his politics, and building a national movement.





"He tries again in 2032 and loses to Kindiki, spends another decade as Opposition Leader growing politically and emotionally, and returns stronger in 2042. By then, he will make me his running mate. We win by 8:00 a.m," Nyamu claimed.





The Senator claimed that she and Sifuna would work together for 10 years, after which he would hand over the reins of power to her in 2052.





"We continue building on the foundation and achievements Ruto and Kindiki laid for the country, and in 2052, he gracefully hands over to me and

Kenya gets its first woman President," she stated.





Meanwhile, Nyamu took a swipe at the Nairobi Senator for being a coward and not believing that he himself could face Ruto on the ballot.





She opined that his cowardice is the reason behind his decision to work with leaders whom she claimed had been rejected by the people.





The Senator advised Sifuna to stop fighting to remain ODM SG and instead sell himself to Kenyans, and argued that there were many Kenyans who would support a fresh, independent alternative.





Nyamu's preemptive plan came against the backdrop of Senator Sifuna making it clear that he would work with others to deliver a new President in 2027.





He added that neither he nor Linda Mwananchi would be used to disunite the opposition, to allow Ruto space to emerge as the winner in next year's poll.















