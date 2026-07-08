Editor's Review The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has opened applications for Undergraduate Subsequent Loans for eligible continuing university and college students.

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has opened applications for Undergraduate Subsequent Loans for eligible continuing university and college students.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, July 8, the board urged qualifying beneficiaries to submit their requests through the HELB portal before the application window closes.

"Ready to continue your educational journey? The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) is pleased to announce that applications for the Undergraduate Subsequent Loan are now open," the notice read.

This comes weeks after HELB released a list of requirements that students should prepare ahead of the opening of its loan application portal.

In a notice on Wednesday, June 17, HELB urged students to organize the necessary documents early to avoid last-minute challenges when the application window opens.

File image of HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari

According to the board, applicants will be required to have a valid email address and mobile phone number, as well as their KCPE and KCSE index numbers together with the corresponding examination years.

Students will also need a recent passport-size photograph in JPEG, JPG, or PNG format and a copy of their National Identity Card or Maisha Card showing both sides.

In addition, applicants must provide valid bank account details or an M-Pesa number registered under their own national ID.

For applicants who are minors, HELB stated that a birth certificate in PDF format will be required.

Those who benefited from sponsorship during their secondary school education will also need to submit a copy of the sponsorship letter in PDF format.

The board further outlined requirements relating to parents and guarantors.

Applicants will be required to provide their parents’ national ID numbers and registered mobile phone numbers. Where a parent is deceased, a copy of the death certificate in PDF format must be submitted.

HELB also requires details of two guarantors, including their ID numbers and registered mobile phone numbers.

The guarantors may be the applicant’s parents.