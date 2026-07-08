Editor's Review The Universities Fund has announced that the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal is now open for students in the 2025 KCSE cohort who have secured placement to universities and colleges.

The Universities Fund has announced that the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal is now open for students in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) cohort who have secured placement to universities and colleges.

The announcement follows the completion of the 2026/2027 placement process by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

In a notice on Wednesday, July 8, the Universities Fund urged the newly placed students to submit applications for financial support through the HEF Portal.

"You have secured your placement; now take the next step by applying for a scholarship and student funding through the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal," the notice read.

The fund encouraged beneficiaries not to delay their applications and advised them to complete the process through the official HEF platforms.

"A scholarship can unlock your potential and shape your future. Don't miss this opportunity. Apply today by logging in to hef.co.ke or universitiesfund.go.ke and following the step by step application process," the notice added.

File image of Universities Fund Acting CEO Edwin Wanyonyi

Earlier Wednesday, the Ministry of Education announced the completion of the 2026/2027 university and college placement exercise.

The placement cycle, conducted by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), saw nearly 294,000 students securing admission to various institutions across the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 8, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba noted that the centralized placement system has recorded remarkable growth since its introduction.

"I am pleased to announce that the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service has completed the 2026/2027 Placement Cycle of students to universities and colleges.

"Since 2014 when we began centralized placement under the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service, there has been significant growth and advancement in the placement sphere," he said.

Ogamba highlighted the increase in placements by comparing the inaugural exercise with the current cycle, saying the number of students admitted has more than quadrupled.

"To illustrate the growth, during its first ever placement in June 2014, KUCCPS placed only 72,338 students to universities and colleges, compared to 293,869 students who are being placed today," he added.

According to the placement results, 202,133 students secured admission to degree programmes, while 28,246 were placed at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

Another 500 students joined Diploma in Law (Paralegal) programmes, 765 secured admission to Kenya Utalii College, and 875 were placed in secondary Teacher Training College (TTC) programmes.

The ministry also disclosed that 8,915 candidates who qualified for degree programmes opted instead to pursue Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses.